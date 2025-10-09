NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 8 ending explained: Does Jonah kill Aaron Graves?

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 8 brings plenty of action as Tony, Ziva, Claudette, and Boris track down Jonah and Martine in Paris. They connect the dots of Jonah's evil plan to a high-tech weapons expo. And besides preventing what they think is an assassination attempt on Reigning Fire CEO Aaron Graves, they are also on a mission to find incriminating footage against Jonah.

Ad

However, Jonah deviates from the original plan and doesn't kill Aaron Graves at the Reigning Fire weapons expo. Instead, they leave the chaos of the event together, hinting at Jonah Markham's real plan that even Martine doesn't know about, and it doesn't include killing Graves but getting close to him.

Titled Fire Sale, NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 8 ends with the revelation that Jonah is working on his own, and everyone, including Martine, is just a pawn, and Tony and Ziva are left to pick up the pieces.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 8. Reader's discretion is advised.

Why doesn't Jonah kill Aaron Graves as planned in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 8?

Aaron Graves is still alive (Image via Paramount+)

Jonah and Martine's plan in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 8 is to kill Aaron Graves as some sort of revenge plot. Tony and Ziva believe the same and are expecting Jonah to pull the trigger at the Reigning Fire weapons expo in Paris. However, killing Graves doesn't happen in episode 8 because, it turns out, it was never Jonah's plan to kill him.

Ad

He has only made Martine believe that they are killing Graves so she would help him, as she later realizes. What Jonah really wants is to get close to Graves, so once he gets control of the new Reigning Fire weapon, the killer canine robot called Gunner, he kills all security personnel at the event. He then swoops in to supposedly save Graves from the chaos, which he alleges Tony and Ziva caused.

Ad

The details of Jonah's plan are still unknown, but NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 8 reveals that Aaron Graves could be a huge part of executing whatever he's planning on doing.

Read more: NCIS: Tony & Ziva cast and characters

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 8: Does Tony get the footage that will clear their names?

Tony at the expo in Paris (Image via Paramount+)

Besides derailing what they believe is Jonah's plan to kill Aaron Graves in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 8, Tony and Ziva's mission in Paris also involves getting the footage of Jonah killing Henry. The stolen Reigning Fire drone, which was there when they escaped prison in Austria, has captured the incident.

Ad

Tony does get the footage with Claudette's help, and it proves that Jonah killed Henry, which would clear Tony and Ziva's names. Unfortunately, during the chaos with Gunner, Graves uses an electromagnetic pulse to shut down everything. While it shuts down the killer robot dog from killing more people, it also disrupts all electronic devices, including the tablet where Tony saved the footage.

With the data wiped out, Tony has no choice but to track and follow Jonah into his next plan, which remains unknown at the end of NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 8.

Ad

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 8: What happens between Jonah and Martine?

Jonah betrays Martine (Image via Paramount+)

Martine's plan for Graves may be underhanded, but with a cause, and she has always thought that Jonah shares her vision. She even defends him and continues to judge him despite people warning her that Jonah only wants power and that she's indispensable to him.

Ad

The events in episode 8 are a grave wake-up call for Martine once she realizes that Jonah has lied to her not only about hurting Tali but most importantly about killing Graves. She also comes to a realization that Jonah isn't who she thinks he is after he steals the 9.4 from her. He's not someone she can trust.

But while Martine's realization has come too late, she's also been working against Graves for a very long time, and she's unlikely to give up now. Jonah's betrayal could only fuel her revenge.

Ad

Catch NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 streaming on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More