NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 7 ending explained: Why is Jonah and Martine going after Aaron Graves?

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 7 revolves around getting to the bottom of Jonah and Martine's plan. Titled Dark Mirror, the new installment of the series gets into the nitty-gritty of Jonah and Martine's background, how they come together, their plan against Reigning Fire and Aaron Graves, as well as their motivations.

The end of NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 7 reveals that both Jonah and Martine want to kill Aaron Graves as revenge because they have both been victims of Graves' indiscriminate killings. But while their plan is the same, their motivations may be different, and one of them is lying to the other.

Meanwhile, Tony and Ziva are smacked right in the middle of Jonah and Martine's master plan, being used as scapegoats so they can carry out their plan without interference.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 7. Reader's discretion is advised.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 7: Why do Jonah and Martine want to kill Aaron Graves?

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 7 reveals essential parts of Jonah Markham and Martine's backstories and why they are going after Reigning Fire owner Aaron Graves. It turns out that both Jonah and Martine have been after Graves for many years, long before they were associated with Interpol.

They came across each other during one of Graves' conferences, got smitten by one another, but what really forged their connection is their mutual need to seek revenge on Graves. Martine wants to bring Graves to justice because she saw him and his men killing children without conscience.

Meanwhile, Jonah Markham wants Graves to pay for killing his family, especially his brother, whom he referred to as his hero, who was allegedly a genius hacker who helped him escape from the Balkans before Graves killed him. While they both tried before to let Interpol handle Graves, the cases they brought up against him were buried, so they are now trying to kill Graves once and for all.

Is Jonah lying to Martine in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 7?

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 7 provides more proof that Jonah is lying to Martine, or at least he sugarcoats things to earn her sympathy and manipulate her to do his bidding. In NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5, he promised Martine that he wouldn't involve Tony and Ziva's daughter, but as seen in the previous episode, Jonah went back on his promise.

Also, NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 7 reveals that the story he told Martine about his brother hacking a flight so they can escape the chaos in the Balkans is a lie. Although it's true that Graves may have had a hand in killing his family, the story about his brother is made up to earn Martine's sympathy. He's using the story about wanting to avenge his brother's death to gain her support.

The episode ends with Ziva confronting Martine in public about what Jonah has done to Tali in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 6, planting the seed of doubt about Jonah, his lies, and his manipulation.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 7: Does Jonah set up Tony and Ziva to take the fall again?

Besides making moves on how to kill Aaron Graves during the latter's upcoming expo, Jonah Markham has also planted the foundation to make Tony and Ziva take the fall for all that has happened in the past several episodes. Interpol still doesn't know that Jonah was the one who stole the $120 million in the episode premiere, not Tony.

In NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 7, he and Martine also put the blame on Tony and Ziva for supposedly putting him in prison. They also claim that Tony and Ziva were the ones who blew up the prison in Austria after stealing the Reigning Fire drone, further pinning Henry's death on the duo.

Without anyone to prove otherwise, Jonah is able to get arrest warrants for Tony and Ziva in episode 7 without much interference. He also gets the support he needs to return to his post in Interpol and hunt the duo, who are now dubbed terrorists.

Catch NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 7, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on Paramount+.

