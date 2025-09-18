NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5 ending explained: Why does Tony and Ziva leave [spoiler] for dead?

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5 levels up the tension, explosions, bloodbath, and revelations. The episode kicked off with Tony and Ziva planning to save Jonah Markham, the former Secretary General of Interpol, whom they thought Henry had put in prison. But the revelations inside the high-tech Austrian prison shock them.

It turns out that Henry is not the traitor, and he even saves the duo when all hell breaks loose inside the prison compound. However, at the end of NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5, Tony and Ziva leave Henry for dead because they have a more pressing issue to attend to: Tali is in danger.

Besides unearthing the real traitor, episode 5 also reveals the deeper conspiracy and the Secretary General of Interpol's dangerous agenda that Tony and Ziva have been forced to deal with.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5. Reader's discretion is advised.

Why do Tony and Ziva leave Henry for dead in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5?

Ziva and Tony (Image via Paramount+)

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5 brings one last plot twist in the final moments. Just as Tony and Ziva escape the prison compound with Henry, they stop a car on the road, and it turns out to be Martine and Jonah's car. Henry plans to arrest them and is waiting for police reinforcement. Meanwhile, he tells Tony and Ziva to use the car for the escape.

However, just as Tony and Ziva start the car, the Reigning Fire drone that Jonah pre-programmed sends a missile to the prison, causing an explosion. The chaos allows Jonah to get a weapon and stab Henry in the stomach. Tony and Ziva see all this from the car but decide not to intervene. Ziva wants to return, but Tony stops her, reminding her that they are racing against time.

They could have saved Henry if they returned, but they didn't, and Jonah puts a bullet right into Henry's forehead. However, as Tony reminds Ziva, they have to go and save Tali because bad people are at the safe house. Tali has sent a call to Claudette telling her about the bad guys, and Tony & Ziva have to get to her before it's too late.

As they drive away, they justify their decision to leave Henry to die, saying that they have to save Tali and that they couldn't have saved Henry because they were unarmed.

Do Tony and Ziva find out if Henry is a traitor before he dies in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5?

Henry is dead (Image via Paramount+)

Although Henry meets a tragic end in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5, his name is finally cleared in Tony's eyes. When Tony thought that his friend had betrayed him, it crushed him. However, in episode 5, he and Ziva find out that Henry is not the traitor. He's also not the one who framed Tony, and is only after them because it's what his job dictates him to do.

How Henry saves Tony and Ziva from prison is a testament to their friendship. Tony takes one last chance to trust his friend and tell him everything he knows, and Henry doesn't disappoint them. During the chaos inside the prison, Henry comes to their rescue and helps them escape.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5: Who is the real traitor?

After Henry fails Tony's trust test in the NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 premiere, the idea that his friend, who becomes the new Secretary General of Interpol, is the traitor. He thinks that Henry betrayed him, framed him for stealing Interpol's money. However, NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5 reveals the real traitor.

It turns out that Jonah Markham, the former Secretary General of Interpol, is the mastermind. He siphoned Interpol's money to fund his own agenda, and he's working with Martine, professionally and romantically. His being inside the Austrian prison is just a ploy for an even bigger agenda.

Jonah is looking for a Serbian hacker inside the prison, Dejan Lazar, who created the firewall used by Reigning Fire. They are targeting the company's drone technology, and with Lazar's help, he will be able to control Reigning Fire's drones.

Catch NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5, along with the show's previous episodes, streaming on Paramount+.

