NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 is the latest action-packed crime series on Paramount+, a show set across Europe and an extension of the NCIS universe. But outside of the new storytelling, this spinoff brings two of the favorite characters from the original show, Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David.

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo return to their NCIS roles, but not quite. Both of them have been away from the action for some time now, with Tony running his own security company and Ziva having her language school. But an attack in Tony's company threatens the lives they have made for their daughter in Paris, pulling them back into action, together like before.

Alongside Weatherly and De Pablo is an impressive list of cast members whose characters add to the spice, action, and thrill to this new chapter in the NCIS universe.

Who plays who in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1?

Michael Weatherly as Anthony "Tony" DiNozzo

Michael Weatherly plays Tony (Image via Paramount+)

Actor Michael Weatherly returns to his NCIS role, Tony DiNozzo, in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1. He's more laid back in the new show, focusing more on being a father a his daughter with Ziva and running a private security company.

Besides NCIS, Weatherly can be seen as Logan Cale in Dark Angel and as Jason Bull in Bull.

Cote de Pablo as Ziva David

Cote de Pablo plays Ziva (Image via Paramount+)

Another returning NCIS star is Cote de Pablo, who will be back as former Mossad assassin Ziva David in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1. Away from the life of a dangerous assassin, she's now running a language school in Paris and co-parenting with Tony while dealing with the effects of what happened years ago.

Outside of the NCIS spinoff, the actress can be seen in The Jury, The Last Rites of Ransom Pride, and The Dovekeepers.

Amita Suman as Claudette Caron

Amita Suman plays Claudette (Image via Paramount+)

The Sandman star Amita Suman joins the cast of NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 as Claudette, the chief technical officer at Tony's security company. She's a talented hacker, but unlike most in the business, she likes to keep things legal.

Suman's notable projects include Shadow and Bone and The Outpost. She also guest-starred in The Sandman and Netflix's Hostage mini-series.

Maximilian Osinski as Boris Peskov

Maximilian Osinski plays Boris (Image via Paramount+)

Actor Maximilian Osinski plays Boris in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1. He's a skilled Russian hacker who isn't afraid to toe the boundaries of the law, and he created the malware used to siphon money that Tony was framed for.

Osinski is famous for playing Agent Davis in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and was also in the movies In Time, Extraction, and Greyhound.

James D'Arcy as Henry

James D'Arcy plays Henry (Image via Paramount+)

English actor James D'Arcy stars in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 as Henry, a high-ranking official at Interpol. He's dedicated to doing his job, which is to catch international criminals, and that puts him in an awkward situation after Tony is framed for a crime.

D'Arcy is famous for playing Edwin Jarvis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He can also be seen in The Hot Zone, Homeland, Dunkirk, Jupiter Ascending, and Oppenheimer.

Supporting cast members and their characters in the series

Nassima Benchicoiu as Martine

Isla Gie as Tali, Tony and Ziva's daughter

Lara Rossi as Sophie, Tali's former SAS agent bodyguard'

Julian Overden as Jonah

Terence Maynard as Dr. Lang

Anne-Marie Waldeck as Fruzsi

Emmanuel Bonami as Pierre Galimard

All about NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1

NCIS: Tony & Ziva brings the NCIS saga to Europe, specifically Paris at first, where Tony and Ziva have settled with their daughter, Tali. While the duo has reunited, they are not romantically linked, then Tony's company is attacked, forcing Tony and Ziva to work together to try to learn who is going after them.

Meanwhile, being in close proximity to each other forces them to redefine their relationship.

Catch NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes arriving on the streaming platform every week on Thursdays at 3:00 am ET.

