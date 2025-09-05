NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 premiere ending explained: What is Tony and Ziva’s plan to find out who their enemy is?

The NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 premiere brings the overdue reunion of the franchise's favorite duo, Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo). The spinoff released three episodes at once for its premiere on Thursday, September 4, kicking off with the eponymous couple co-parenting in Paris.

Ziva runs a language school, while Tony runs a security company for high-profile clients like Interpol. However, their carefully reinvented life was put in chaos and danger after a mysterious network of cyber terrorists framed them. The NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 premiere ends with Tony and Ziva planning a wedding to lure Martine, hoping it will reveal her boss.

Their plan was previewed at the beginning of the series, where everyone thought that Ziva was marrying some guy at a church. Meanwhile, Ziva and Tony are dodging self-driving cars that want to kill them and the police after them, while dealing with a complicated relationship, including a married girlfriend.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 premiere. Reader's discretion is advised.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 premiere: What is Tony and Ziva planning to do to flush out their enemy?

Tony and Ziva (Image via Paramount+)

At the beginning of the NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 premiere, a wedding scene was previewed showing Ziva in a wedding gown and veil marrying some unknown guy. But, the show flashed back to the present timeline, ten days before that wedding happens, the same wedding that Tony and Ziva plan to use as a lure to get Martine and whoever she is working for.

During the duo's trip around Europe trying to follow leads about who framed them, they find out that the woman who is part of the group that hacked the hospital is Martine, who works for Interpol. Martine is the woman who commissioned the 9.4, the thumb drive used to penetrate supposedly impenetrable firewalls, and she is the woman lurking in the shadows during the Interpol robbery incident.

At their wits' end, Tony and Ziva decide to take the offense instead of running and hiding. They plan to lure Martine to them, hoping that in that way, they can find out who she's working with. They already know she has a boss, a man, but they don't know his identity. It turns out that they have the perfect cover to lure Martine: hacker and 9.4 creator Peskov's wedding.

The wedding preview plays out what the duo is planning. Peskov, the groom, will be bait, and Ziva will play as the bride, who will protect Peskov. Meanwhile, Tony and her assistant, hacker Claudette, will be backups. As seen in the NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 premiere preview, Martine has taken the bait, as she's among the wedding guests. But, she doesn't appear to be alone.

Is Henry a traitor in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 premiere?

Henry is being suspicious (Image via Paramount+)

While the NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 premiere doesn't explicitly confirm that Henry is framing Tony and Ziva, there's enough evidence to question his integrity. For one, he fails Tony's test to prove he can trust him. They are supposed to meet each other alone, but Henry tries to use it to trap and arrest Tony. The betrayal hit Tony hard because he thought they had each other's backs.

Ziva is also skeptical about Henry, especially with how quickly he deploys a Red Notice against Ziva and Tony. Martine also works directly under Henry, making him even more suspicious. There's also the fact that the Secretary General of Interpol disappears around the same time Ziva and Tony are being framed, and Henry steps up to the position.

Does Tony have a girlfriend in the NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 premiere?

Ziva discovers that Tony has a girlfriend, Nicole, in the NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 premiere. They have been "never again" for four years, and, it turns out, Tony has started to move on with his life and has found himself a new girlfriend. Unfortunately for him, when they break into Nicole's remote cabin, Nicole comes home unexpectedly, and her cop husband is with her.

It's the first time Ziva has heard of Tony's girlfriend, and the first time Tony learns that his "girlfriend" is actually married. He's heartbroken because he genuinely thought they had something good going and had already planned for Nicole to meet his and Ziva's daughter.

Catch the first three episodes of the NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 premiere streaming on Paramount+.

