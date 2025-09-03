How many episodes will there be in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1? Episode count and more

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 brings an action-packed European mission starring the crowd-loved pair. Scheduled for release on September 4, 2025, this new series focuses on Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, who are attempting to settle down in Paris while raising their daughter, Tali, who is 12. Their desire for a quiet life, however, is shattered when their private security firm, owned by Tony, is attacked, forcing the family to flee across Europe.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 will consist of 10 episodes, with the first three set to be released simultaneously as a premiere on Paramount+. The audience will reconnect with the couple and follow their pursuit of family protection and the intricate mystery behind their relentless pursuers. The show offers a unique blend of new features NCIS has not yet explored, with plenty of emotional and dramatic elements that will surely captivate its core fanbase, as well as new viewers.

All episodes in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1, and when they arrive

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

The crime thriller is much-awaited and officially debuts on September 4, 2025. All the first three episodes will be released at the same time, followed by the remaining seven episodes airing weekly every Thursday. Every episode explores Tony and Ziva's changing relationship amidst suspenseful investigations in various European locations.

US release timings for the first three episodes are listed below:

Region Date Time US Eastern (ET) Sept 4, 2025 3 am US Central (CT) Sept 4, 2025 2 am US Mountain (MT) Sept 4, 2025 1 am US Pacific (PT) Sept 4, 2025 12 am

Where to watch all episodes of NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1?

A still from the show (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 offers electrifying action, tension, and intimate moments as the popular pair, Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, return for new challenges throughout Europe. Backed by a diverse ensemble cast, this spin-off provides both nostalgia and innovative new storylines for NCIS enthusiasts.

The series is only accessible on Paramount+, with monthly prices beginning at $7.99 (ad-supported) and $12.99 (ad-free), along with a seven-day free trial. This premiere brings a new addition to the NCIS family, giving viewers a fresh glimpse into their beloved characters and exciting new mysteries to unravel.

All about NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 starts years after Ziva David was declared dead and Tony DiNozzo abandoned the NCIS crew to care for their daughter, Tali. The show starts with Tony and Ziva's reunion in Paris, where they co-parent their 12-year-old daughter but lead separate lives.

Tony operates a private security firm, and Ziva is attempting to get used to life post-Mossad and NCIS agent, dealing with her past and PTSD. Their own lives are in peril when Tony's security firm is attacked, and their family is being targeted by sinister, unknown forces.

Tony and Ziva are compelled to flee on the run throughout Europe while attempting to find out who is orchestrating the attacks. They need to walk away from trust issues, restore their complicated relationship, and keep their daughter safe as they confront espionage, conspiracies, and high-stakes threats.

The action, drama, and emotional complexity are blended in the tale of their evolution from fugitives into a family struggling to survive united. During the season, the audience can expect to witness Tony and Ziva dealing with their past while establishing a fresh dynamic amidst continued threats, with their relationship being the strongest aspect of the story.

The first three episodes of NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 will premiere on Paramount+ on September 4, 2025.

