NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4 ending explained: Where is the Secretary General of Interpol? Mystery solved

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4 feels like a new beginning for the show's duo. Tony and Ziva have a new plan to clean up their names, and after the revelations in the previous episode, this installment is also interesting in a romantic sense as it advances the couple's relationship.

The first order of business in the duo taking the offensive against their enemies is staging a wedding to lure out the villain, Martine. But Wedding Crashers becomes less about catching Martine and more about stumbling into a mystery briefly introduced in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 3, and will mark their next undercover mission.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4 ends with Claudette discovering the whereabouts of the Secretary General of Interpol, Jonah Markham, who has gone missing—he's in prison under a fake name. Tony and Ziva think Henry is the mastermind, and their next plan is to save Jonah.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4. Reader's discretion is advised.

What happened to the Secretary General of Interpol in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4?

Claudette finds Jonah (Image via Paramount+)

Jonah Markham, the Secretary General of Interpol, is not mentioned throughout NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4 until the last few moments. The episode has been about catching Martine and mining data from her phone, and while the former is unsuccessful, the latter leads to Tony and Ziva's team stumbling into Jonah's mysterious disappearance.

In NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 3, he is reported missing, with Henry taking over his position as the Secretary General of Interpol. His name doesn't come up until Caludette's search into Martine's phone, which Tony and Ziva have snatched from her, leads to finding out what happened to Jonah.

It turns out that he has been somewhat kidnapped and is imprisoned in Austria under a fake name, Oscar Zagreb. Tony thinks that Henry is behind all that has been happening, from screwing them up and putting Interpol on their tails to putting the Secretary General of Interpol, his boss, in prison, so he can take his place.

It's still unconfirmed if Henry is truly the moving force behind it all or if Martine is working with or for someone else. Also, their motives remain a mystery. That said, Tony and Ziva have stumbled into their next mission, which is to enter the prison, save Jonah, and somehow make it out of there alive.

Does Boris' wedding happen in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4?

Boris' wedding in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4 is a plot to lure Martine and get close to her enough so Claudette can mine data from her phone. As seen in the episode teaser, Boris plays the groom and Ziva plays the bride in the fake wedding, and it's exactly how it plays out in episode 4.

Fruzsi and Boris are married (Image via Paramount+)

However, before the fake wedding, a real wedding happens. Claudette, who turns out to be ordained, gives Boris and Fruzsi a chance to get married before the undercover operation starts. She marries them, and they have some time to dance and celebrate in the church afterwards before some police officers storm into the church and arrest Fruzsi for shoplifting.

While she admits to having old shoplifting warrants, the police turn out to be Martine's people, and Fruzsi is being kidnapped by Galimard. Meanwhile, at the church, without a bride, Ziva is forced to take on the position so the undercover mission can continue.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4: Are Tony and Ziva officially together?

Although not officially, as there are no words said, Tony and Ziva get together romantically in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4. After Tony breaks up with his girlfriend, who turns out to be married, in the previous episode, the fake wedding scenario brings him and Ziva closer together.

While they both have no words to express their feelings for each other, NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4 ends with them showing their feelings via their actions. The two make out during their escape, and it looks like things are heating up until Fruzsi walks in and interrupts their reunion.

