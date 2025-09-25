NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 6 ending explained: What is Tony and Ziva’s next mission after Tali is saved?

NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 6 is all about Tony and Ziva racing against time to come to Tali and Sophie's rescue as Jonah Markham's master plan unfolds. However, the episode put the spotlight on Tali and Sophie trying to escape the bag guys and save themselves instead of Tony and Ziva saving the day.
Jonah is also starting with his plan with the Reigning Fire drone, kickstarting the show's titular couple's next moves. Tony and Ziva's mission is to find out why Jonah Markham is targeting Reigning Fire and its owner, Aaron Graves. However, it's not an easy task as it will separate them from Tali again, and Tony has yet to grieve Henry's death.
Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 6. Reader's discretion is advised.
NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 6: What does Reigning Fire have to do with Tony and Ziva's next mission?
At the end of NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 6, Tony and Ziva's mission continues, and it's going to be about catching Jonah Markham, now that Henry is no longer alive to bring them to justice. After Henry's death in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 5, Jonah is able to hide his crimes from Interpol, and it will be up to Tony and Ziva to clear their names.
Toward the end of the episode, the unlikely hacker duo of Claudette and Boris finds out that the drone Jonah previously stole has returned to Reigning Fire. Boris calls it the "most audacious Trojan Horse," which, when plugged into Reigning Fire's server for diagnostics, will give Jonah access to the security company's entire system.
However, they don't know why Jonah Markham wants to get his hands on Reigning Fire, but Claudette reckons that it has everything to do with the company's owner, Aaron Graves. The hospital hacking, the chip, Reigning Fire, and Dejan Lazar, the hacker, all point to Graves. Tony decides that their next move is to find out why Jonah is targeting Graves.
Is Tali safe in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 6? Who comes to her rescue?
The biggest plot of episode 6 is Tali's life being in danger. As teased in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 4, Pierre Galimard is still alive after he plunges into the water from several stories high. He appears again in episode 6, along with several other men, coming after Tali and Sophie in Ziva's safe house, where they have been staying for days.
Tali, using Tony's old smart watch, which turns out to be connected to Tony's old number, reveals they're location, and that's how they are found. Thankfully, there's a bunker and the two are safe at the start, but Sophie getting stung by a bee, leaving her EpiPen during the escape, and Tali getting the EpiPen instead of running away, puts them in a bad spot.
While they manage to get away, Galimard shoots down the car, forcing a one-on-one battle between him and Sophie. And when Sophie is about to get choked to death, her and Tali's savior arrives. It's Claudette. She arrives just in time to save the two, minutes before Tony and Ziva arrive at the safe house.
How does Tony deal with Henry's death in NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 6?
Throughout NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 6, Tony hasn't had the time to grieve Henry's passing. Tony and Ziva are focused on their daughter, and thinking about Henry has to take a backseat. However, it all comes crashing down on Tony once Tali is safe and they are reunited with the team in their safe house in Italy. He doesn't have the nerve to tell Tali about her uncle Henry, but she overhears it.
At the end of NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 6, it's visible how Henry's death has affected Tony when he finally reveals his death to Tali. Henry's death hits hard, not only because they were extremely close, but it also came after Tony realized that Henry never betrayed him.
Moreover, their last interaction was Henry being heroic, saving him and Ziva from the Austrian prison and bringing Jonah to justice. It doesn't help that Tony witnessed Jonah killing Henry, but he couldn't return and save his friend because they were running after Tali.
Catch NCIS: Tony & Ziva season 1 episode 6, along with the series' previous episodes, streaming on Paramount+.