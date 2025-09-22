7 Disappointing NCIS Character Deaths

NCIS has captivated viewers for over two decades with its blend of character-driven storytelling and military investigations. The series explores the Naval Criminal Investigative Service as agents solve difficult cases involving military personnel.

From the former NCIS series to spinoffs like NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Hawai'i, the series have built a reputation for extreme drama.

The nature of their work puts characters in consistent danger. Death becomes an inevitable part of the story. However, some character departures have left audiences feeling unfulfilled.

The timing of inevitable deaths has started a debate among viewers. Writers often use character demise to push plotlines or accommodate arcs or departures.

Yet some beloved characters met their end before reaching their complete potential. These premature demises robbed viewers of meaningful character developments and compelling storylines.

The seven most disappointing character deaths of the NCIS franchise

1) Kate Todd

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

The NCIS series established its willingness to finish major characters by ending the story of Kate Todd in the second season. This character, portrayed by Sasha Alexander, worked as a Secret Service agent before joining the team.

Her death came unannounced during a rooftop confrontation with an assassin. The shocking moment occurred in the last season. Kate's departure paved the way for Ziva David's introduction.

While her death served the narrative, it happened before audiences could fully resonate with her character. The writers had only started exploring Kate's relationships and background.

Her potential romantic narrative with Tony DiNozzo remained undeveloped. The sudden ending left several wondering what could have been. Despite this, NCIS honored her memory through flashback sequences and family appearances.

2) Clayton Reeves

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Clayton Reeves brought global flair to NCIS as an MI6 liaison officer. Duane Henry portrayed the British agent for two seasons. His character arc developed compelling bonds with the team, particularly Abby Sciuto.

Reeves met his end while protecting Abby from what appeared to be a random mugging. The attack was actually an intentional assassination attempt. His death catalyzed Abby's departure from the series. The connection to Pauley Perrette's departure diminished the influence of Reeves's sacrifice.

The character displayed promise for future development. His unique skills and background added diversity to the team dynamic. The timing felt rushed, denying viewers the chance to see his character grow. His death mainly functioned as a plot device rather than a crucial character conclusion.

3) Michelle Hanna

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

NCIS: Los Angeles introduced Michelle Hanna as Sam Hanna's wife at the show's beginning. Michelle possessed her own expansive background in the military and the CIA. Her appearances revealed a complicated character capable of fieldwork alongside her spouse. The series started exploring her past just as writers decided to kill her off.

Her death occurred during a kidnapping scene designed to manipulate Same. She died while being held in freezing circumstances by criminals. The narrative used her solely to inspire Sam's emotional path. This approach wasted the potential for meaningful exploration of their marriage dynamics.

Her intelligence and military background could have delivered rich storytelling opportunities. Instead, her demise created logistical questions about Sam's potential to care for their kids while maintaining his tedious career.

4) Ned Dorneget

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Ned Dorneget started as a probationary agent specializing in cybercrime within the NCIS team structure. Matt Jones displayed the character across several seasons with increasing prominence. His expertise in technology made him essential to the investigation. Dorneget provided comic relief while displaying real competence in his field.

His character developed and displayed promise as he transitioned to full agent status. A bombing incident claimed his life just as his career was growing. The explosion occurred during a mission involving hotel evacuation with McGee.

Surprisingly, his death came at the request of the performer rather than story necessity. Jones wanted to pursue other opportunities, leading to the character's permanent exit. This behind-the-scenes decision robbed viewers of seeing Dorneget's continued growth. His technical skills and humor brought refreshing elements to the team that were impossible to replace.

5) Chris LaSalle

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

NCIS: New Orleans featured Chris LaSalle as a core team member from the franchise premiere. Lucas Black brought the Southern touch and investigative skills to the role. The character endured major personal struggles throughout the series's run. His relationship with team members blossomed over six seasons. The character encountered family tragedies that shaped his personality and motivations.

Writers killed LaSalle while he sought revenge for his sibling's murder. This violent end disappointed viewers who had invested in his character journey. His death came around due to the actor's desire to spend more time with family.

The demanding filming schedule conflicted with Black's personal desires. This real-world consideration led to a complete character departure rather than a temporary exit. NCIS: New Orleans ended abruptly after losing this main character. His absence left a significant void in the team dynamic.

6) The Elite Team

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

NCIS: Hawai'i introduced a seasoned tactical team in its concluding episodes. The team consisted of specialized agents capable of tackling risky missions. Sam Hanna led this group, bringing his expertise from NCIS: Los Angeles.

Three new team members joined for what would have become their only significant storyline. Jake Ally, Joseph Lee Anderson, and Vivian Lamolli portrayed these agents.

Their characters barely had time to establish personalities before meeting their end. A poison attacked and killed all the new members simultaneously. Sam witnessed helplessly as the antidote arrived too late.

The collective death occurred in the franchise's finale as CBS announced the cancellation of the show. The timing eliminated any potential for character growth or audience connection. These deaths felt particularly wasteful given the limited screen time.

7) Michelle Lee

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Michelle Lee served as a field agent and a lawyer within the NCIS format. Liza Lapira embodied the character across many seasons with limited appearances. Her initial introduction connected her intimately to Jimmy Palmer.

Forthcoming storylines revealed her role as a mole passing information to outsider handlers. The character's drive involved preventing a family member from threats. This complicated situation could have provided platforms for more profound exploration or redemption.

Instead, writers chose to end her story during a confrontation with her handler. Gibbs helplessly shot through Lee to remove the threat. Her death occurred before viewers could fully understand her situation.

These character deaths display missed opportunities for plot development within the NCIS series. At the same time, death is an integral part of these crime dramas; timing matters.

