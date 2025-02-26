Who is Fletcher Voss in NCIS series? Everything you need to know

The procedural action drama NCIS centers on the occasionally challenging but always humorous dynamics of a team that has to work together to solve complex cases. From murder and espionage to terrorism and stolen submarines, these special operatives investigate any crime involving the Navy or Marine Corps.

Ad

Almost each episode in the show deals with a new cases and introduces many new minor characters. One of those characters is the tech CEO Fletcher Voss, who was introduced in season 21 episode 7. The role of Fletcher Voss is played by TJ Thyne, who had also appeared as Carl in NCIS season 1 episode, titled One Shot, One Kill.

The latest season kicked off on October 14, 2024. It stars Sean Murray, Gary Cole, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, and Rocky Carroll in prominent roles.

Ad

Trending

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

Fletcher Voss is an eccentric tech CEO in NCIS

Ad

Fletcher Voss was introduced in the 1000th episode of the TV series as an eccentric and rich CEO of a tech company specializing in data security. His company created the app Bandium, which is used to to alert the team whenever they’re called to a crime scene.

In the episode, the team faced a data security threat and seeked the help of the tech tycoon. Initially Voss was reluctant to help them citing various issues, but eventually he agreed to help after understanding the seriousness of the issue.

Ad

The perpetrator Lindsey, who was the daughter to a criminal whom Gibbs had killed, was trying to blow up Air Force One. The team had to stand in front of the plane to stop it and they succeeded.

However, Voss tried to get Lindsey to kill director Vance, as he stopped the use of Bandium in all of NCIS offices, which would get his company to bankruptcy. In the end of the episode, Fletcher Voss was arrested.

Ad

Also read: NCIS season 22 episode 11 recap: How was Nick tied to Kelso's murder?

Fletcher Voss was brought back in NCIS season 22 episode 13

Ad

Season 22 episode 13 titled, Bad Blood, followed the MCRT team solving a blood bank robbery case which resulted in the death of a Lieutenant, who was trying to stop the robber. The official synopsis of the episode reads:

“NCIS investigates the case of a Navy lieutenant found dead at a blood donation bank. Also, McGee needs help from the team to raise money for his twins’ school fundraiser.”

Ad

The team found out that the robber had spilled 40 blood bags on the floor, but took one bag with him, which belonged to Lauren Hawthorne, a software engineer working for a company called Life Sequence. Upon further investigation it was found that Lauren was also killed.

The team deduced that Lauren's murder might have something to do with her company, and when they visited Life Sequence's office, they found that the CEO of the company was none other than Fletcher Voss. He became the prime suspect of the case when it was discovered that Lauren was pregnant with his child. This could have cost him 20 million dollars in divorce settlements.

Ad

However, when Voss was informed about Lauren's pregnancy during interrogation, he started sobbing and then fell unconscious. It was discovered that he was poisoned by a doctor in his company, who was also responsible for Lauren's death. Voss had a rare blood type, but fortunately McGee was a universal donor, and ended up saving his life.

Also read: NCIS season 22 episode 12 recap: Who killed Kasie's friend?

Keep checking back for updates on NCIS season 22 and other films and TV shows throughout the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback