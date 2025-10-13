Tulsa King season 3 episode 5 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

The upcoming episode of Tulsa King season 3, On the Rocks, premieres on Sunday, October 19, 2025, on Paramount+. The season follows Manfredi, a mob capo released from jail after 25 years. The further storyline moves ahead as he rebuilds his criminal empire in Tulsa, Oklahoma.In season 3, Dwight faces bigger problems because rival groups keep getting in the way of his plans to strengthen his power in Tulsa. The story continues to retrieve the stolen bourbon, solve his problems, and outwit his enemies.What time does Tulsa King season 3 episode 5 come out? Explained View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe release time of the episode may vary depending on the location of the viewer. Here's a complete table outlining the release time across various major time zones:Time ZoneRelease Day &amp; DateRelease TimeUSA (Pacific Time)Saturday, October 18, 20259:00 PMUSA (Eastern Time)Sunday, October 19, 202512:00 AMBrazil (BRT)Sunday, October 19, 20251:00 AMUK (BST)Sunday, October 19, 20255:00 AMCentral Europe (CET)Sunday, October 19, 20256:00 AMIndia (IST)Sunday, October 19, 20259:30 AMSouth Africa (SAST)Sunday, October 19, 20256:00 AMPhilippines (PHT)Sunday, October 19, 202512:00 PMAustralia (ACDT)Sunday, October 19, 20251:30 PMNew Zealand (NZST)Sunday, October 19, 20253:00 PMAlso read: Tulsa King season 3 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they playHow many episodes are left in season 3?There are a total of 10 episodes in Tulsa King season 3. Among ten, four episodes have been released so far, and there are still six more to go. The finale of the season will air on November 23, 2025.Also read: Who is Bigfoot in Tulsa King season 2? Everything you need to knowRecap of Tulsa King season 3 episode 4Everything to know about Tulsa King season 3 episode 5 (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)In season 3 episode 4, titled Staring Down the Barrel, the story picks up with Dwight, who continues his mission to recover the stolen 50-year-old bourbon. Dwight and his crew recovered the valuable whiskey after a struggle with the Dunmire family.The episode begins with Dwight and his crew dealing with Tyson's blunder that stole the bourbon. Dwight takes command and reminds his crew of their duties.Through Tyson's inquiry into Serenity's role in the heist, the crew finds a crucial lead in finding the stolen barrels. As they near the Dunmire family's distribution network, a railyard standoff ensues. Dwight's deliberate and brutal approach recovers the bourbon, but Cole Dunmire dies.Dwight's empire's future is uncertain after the recovery of the bourbon. Jeremiah Dunmire's prediction that the fight between the families will continue adds suspense. The larger fight with fresh threats and betrayals is coming.Also read: Tulsa King season 3 episode 4 ending explained: Did Dwight get the 50 back?Major events to expect from season 3 episode 5Everything to know about Tulsa King season 3 episode 5 (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)The fallout of the bourbon heist: Even though Dwight won by getting back the stolen whiskey, it did not last long. Viewers will get to know the consequences of his crooked action in episode 5, because the Dunmire family is likely to get payback for Cole's death. Hence, the possibility is that the strife may get worse and Dwight may find it harder to run his empire.New alliances and betrayals: Episode 5 will consider new relationships as Dwight's adversaries approach. Dwight must navigate a world where people's allegiances fluctuate and even his closest allies may be evil. Tense situations make betrayals simple.The return of old foes: In episode 5, Dwight may have to deal with the return of old enemies that made it harder for him to rebuild his kingdom. Dwight might have to make even harder choices because these known faces could bring new dangers and fights.Also read: 7 burning questions Tulsa King season 3 must answerEvery released episode of season 3 of Tulsa King is currently streaming on Paramount+.