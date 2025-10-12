Tulsa King season 3 episode 4 ending explained: Did Dwight get the 50 back?

Tulsa King season 3 episode 4, titled Staring Down the Barrel, premiered on October 12, 2025. As the show goes on, Dwight "The General" Manfredi gets more problems from different groups. This season is one of the most interesting in the whole series. There are new episodes every Sunday on Paramount+ that fans can watch to follow Dwight's complicated plan to protect his business.

Ad

Disclaimer: The Following Article Contains Spoilers from Tulsa King season 3 episode 4. Reader’s discretion is required.

Tulsa King is about Dwight, a mafia boss who just got out of jail and is trying to rebuild his criminal empire in Tulsa. The Dunmire family stole Dwight's prized bourbon—the famous 50-year-old bourbon—in Episode 3, which shook up Dwight's business.

The episode ended with Dwight’s crew divided and Tyson making a critical mistake that led to the loss. Episode 4, Staring Down the Barrel, picks up the narrative as Dwight’s team is now tasked with retrieving the stolen liquor.

Ad

Trending

Yes, Dwight successfully retrieves the 50-year-old bourbon by the end of Tulsa King season 3 episode 4. He tracks down the stolen barrels after a tense standoff with Cole and Jeremiah Dunmire, securing the liquor in exchange for Cole’s life.

Dwight gets the bourbon back in Tulsa King season 3 episode 4

The ending of Tulsa King season 3 episode 4 (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

Dwight and his team finally find the Dunmire family after several failed attempts to find the stolen 50-year-old bourbon. As the episode goes on, things get tense at a railyard, where Cole Dunmire is met by Dwight, Bill, and the rest of the team.

Ad

Even though Cole fought back at first, things changed when Dwight stepped in and used his usual cruelty to take charge of the fight. Once Dwight has the bourbon in his hands, he is able to get back his valuable whiskey bottles. This is a big win for Dwight in his long war against the Dunmire family, but it also increases the likelihood that they will fight again in the future.

Ad

But the real surprise of the episode comes when Cole's dad, Jeremiah Dunmire, says he'll let Dwight have the whiskey back in trade for Cole's life. As Dwight refuses to give in, the tension rises, and it's clear that the fight between the two families is far from over. Even though Dwight gets his whiskey back, this win might cost him a lot in the long run.

Also read: Tulsa King season 3 episode 3 ending explained: What is Tyson’s condition?

Ad

Will the Dunmires seek revenge?

The ending of Tulsa King season 3 episode 4 (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

The episode makes it clear that the Dunmire family is very angry with Dwight, and Jeremiah's words make it sound like he'll do anything to get the whiskey back. In a hint that the fight over the bourbon will go on, he tells Dwight that this win might only be short-lived.

Ad

However, Dwight is still set on not letting the Dunmires hurt his business anymore. People are curious about how the Dunmire family will act in the next shows, since they know Dwight's next move will probably be even more planned.

Though Dwight feels accomplished after regaining the bourbon, the episode highlights that this is just one battle in a larger war. Speculation about the Dunmires' future moves and potential warfare over Dwight's dominion is high. How long can Dwight maintain control while his adversaries surround him?

Ad

Also read: 7 burning questions Tulsa King season 3 must answer

What led to Dwight’s victory in reclaiming the Bourbon?

The journey to reclaiming the bourbon begins with Dwight’s decision to focus on the bigger picture. After learning that Tyson, Grace, Bodhi, and Goodie failed to keep track of the stolen liquor, Dwight gives them a harsh reality check.

Despite Tyson’s direct involvement in revealing the location of the bourbon, Dwight refuses to let him shoulder all the blame. Instead, Dwight treats the crew as a family, reminding them that they need to stick together and work as a unit.

Ad

Each member of the crew is assigned specific tasks: Bodhi is asked to investigate the Dunmire’s distribution network, Grace is tasked with identifying the highest-paying buyers for the bourbon once it’s recovered, and Tyson is sidelined for the time being to reflect on his mistake.

Dwight knows that they can’t waste time playing the blame game; they must act swiftly to track down where the bourbon is hidden.

Ad

Also read: Who is Bigfoot in Tulsa King season 2? Everything you need to know

Tyson’s discovery of Serenity’s true role

The ending of Tulsa King season 3 episode 4 (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

Tyson, along with his father Mark, takes matters into his own hands by tracking Serenity, the stripper who Tyson previously interacted with. It turns out that Serenity is not just a random club worker but a key player in Cole Dunmire’s scheme.

Ad

She’s been working with Cole to manipulate Tyson and ultimately lead him to reveal the location of the stolen bourbon. This discovery puts Tyson on the right track, and he and Mark follow Serenity to the warehouse where the stolen barrels are stored.

Dwight takes control

Once Dwight and his crew have located the bourbon, a tense standoff with Cole Dunmire ensues. Despite Cole’s attempt to stall and negotiate, Dwight and his team hold all the cards.

Ad

At gunpoint, Dwight demands the return of his stolen property, and after some back-and-forth with Jeremiah, the patriarch of the Dunmire family, the deal is struck. Dwight gets his bourbon back, but the underlying threats between the two families remain, suggesting that this victory is far from final.

Also read: Tulsa King season 3 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Tulsa King season 3 is currently streaming on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More