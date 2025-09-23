How many episodes are there in Tulsa King season 3? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Tulsa King season 3, starring Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, has returned with an exciting batch of new episodes. The show, which debuted on Paramount+, first premiered in November 2022 and quickly became a fan favorite for its thrilling mob drama and captivating characters.

Ad

The first episode of season 3, Blood and Bourbon, aired on September 21, 2025. There will be a total of 10 episodes in this season. Every Sunday, a new episode of the season will be released. The last episode will come out on November 23, 2025.

This season, Dwight has to deal with even bigger problems because his criminal business is growing, and he has to deal with new enemies. The cruel Jeremiah Dunmire (Robert Patrick), who is the head of the evil Dunmire family, is a major threat to Dwight and his team.

Ad

Trending

Dwight has to face strong enemies who don't follow the usual rules of organized crime as he tries to keep Tulsa under his control and grow his empire. There will be new allies and tests of old ones. Dwight's loyalty and smarts will be put to the test.

The plot of the show follows Dwight, a former mob boss who, after getting out of jail after 25 years, is sent to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to start a new crime empire. But things get out of hand very quickly when Dwight learns he can't trust his family. Season 3 adds even more danger to Dwight's life and brings him new people who make things more difficult.

Ad

Number of episodes in Tulsa King season 3

Ad

There are a total of 10 episodes in Tulsa King season 3, with the first episode premiering on September 21, 2025. As of September 23, only one episode has aired, leaving nine more to be released. The season finale is set to air on November 23, 2025. Below is a breakdown of the episode count and release schedule for Tulsa King season 3:

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date 1 Blood and Bourbon September 21, 2025 2 The Fifty September 28, 2025 3 The G and the OG October 5, 2025 4 Staring Down the Barrel October 12, 2025 5 On the Rocks October 19, 2025 6 Bubbles October 26, 2025 7 Art of War November 2, 2025 8 Nothing is Over November 9, 2025 9 Dead Weight November 16, 2025 10 Jesus Lizard November 23, 2025

Ad

New episodes are available to stream weekly on Paramount+. The show has already been renewed for a fourth season, so fans can rest assured that the story will continue beyond season 3.

Also read: Tulsa King season 3 premiere ending explained: What happens to Theo?

What to expect from Tulsa King season 3

Episode count of Tulsa King season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

Dwight vs. The Dunmires: The powerful Dunmire family, led by Jeremiah Dunmire (played by Robert Patrick), will become Dwight's most formidable adversaries. Their old-money ways clash with Dwight’s new approach, forcing him to fight for his life and empire. Fans can expect intense power struggles, personal rivalries, and high stakes as the conflict escalates.

Ad

New alliances: In Tulsa's criminal underground, where things are getting more dangerous, Dwight will form alliances with people he didn't expect. Russell Lee Washington Jr., played by Samuel L. Jackson, will also show up, which could lead to a new series. When Dwight meets his toughest enemies yet, these new friendships will be very important.

Personal challenges: During season 3, Dwight will have to deal with both enemies from the outside and problems inside his own mind. The pressure to stay in charge grows as his business grows. As the possibility of losing everything he's worked for grows, Dwight is forced to make choices that could either save him and his crew or destroy them.

Ad

Also read: Tulsa King season 3 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

All the released episodes of Tulsa King season 3 are now available to stream on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More