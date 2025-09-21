Tulsa King season 3 episode 2 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Tulsa King season 3 has returned for its third season on September 21, 2025, on Paramount+. The series continues Dwight &quot;The General&quot; Manfredi's journey as he navigates the perilous world of crime in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The second episode, titled, The Fifty, will be released on September 28 at 12 am ET.There are more risks in season 3 because Dwight meets new, stronger enemies and gets a better handle on Tulsa's criminal underworld. The show shows Dwight's fight to stay alive in a city that is always changing beneath his feet. It combines classic mob drama with newer twists.As Dwight’s enemies close in, viewers are in for another round of suspense and complex relationships. Here are the release details and what fans can expect from this episode.When does Tulsa King season 3 episode 2 come out?Tulsa King season 3 episode 2, titled The Fifty, will be available on Sunday, September 28, 2025, at 12 am ET on Paramount+. Here's a breakdown of the release time across various major time zones:Time ZoneRelease Day &amp; DateRelease TimeUSA (Pacific Time)Saturday, September 27, 20259:00 PMUSA (Eastern Time)Sunday, September 28, 202512:00 AMBrazil (BRT)Sunday, September 28, 2025 1:00 AMUK (BST)Sunday, September 28, 2025 5:00 AMCentral Europe (CET)Sunday, September 28, 2025 6:00 AMIndia (IST)Sunday, September 28, 2025 9:30 AMSouth Africa (SAST)Sunday, September 28, 2025 6:00 AMPhilippines (PHT)Sunday, September 28, 2025 12:00 PMAustralia (ACDT)Sunday, September 28, 2025 1:30 PMNew Zealand (NZST)Sunday, September 28, 2025 3:00 PMYou'll need a Paramount+ account to watch Tulsa King. You can get to it through the app or Amazon Prime Video Channels. The service starts at $7.99 a month, and for $12.99 a month, you can get a plan without ads. For those new to the service, Paramount+ offers a seven-day free trial to test out the platform.How many episodes of Tulsa King Season 3 are left?There are 10 episodes in season 3, with the premiere already aired. Episode 2 will be released next, followed by 8 more episodes, with the season finale slated for November 23, 2025.Recap of Tulsa King season 3 premiere episodeEverything to know about Tulsa King season 3 (Image via Paramount+)In the first episode of season 3, called Blood and Bourbon, Dwight is dealing with the effects of being held captive. Now that he is in charge again, Dwight starts to grow his criminal kingdom by getting into the liquor business in particular. He has to deal with the cruel Jeremiah Dunmire, a powerful booze boss who isn't afraid to break the law, over this new project.Dwight is getting more and more angry with FBI Special Agent Musso, who is keeping a close eye on him in this episode. Dwight has to match his goals with what the FBI wants, which makes everything he does harder.His decision to back Theo Montague, a distillery owner, against Jeremiah’s wishes leads to a dramatic turn when Theo is killed by Jeremiah’s men for defying him.In the final moments, Dwight is left reeling from Theo’s death, which sets the stage for a dangerous power struggle. The first episode establishes the stakes for the season, setting up Dwight’s war with the Dunmire family and his need to protect his crew.Also read: Tulsa King season 3 premiere ending explained: What happens to Theo?What to expect from Tulsa King season 3 episode 2Everything to know about Tulsa King season 3 (Image via Paramount+)In episode 2, Dwight has to deal with more than just other crooks. People are starting to fight for power when Jeremiah Dunmire shows up with his shady ways. Russell Lee Washington Jr., played by Samuel L. Jackson, is making trouble, so Dwight has a lot of problems to solve.You can expect a deeper look into Dwight's mind as he deals with both threats from the outside and problems within his crew. Personal problems and betrayals will add to the drama and force Dwight to make tough decisions. Here are the key plot points from episode 2,Dwight faces betrayal: The episode shows Dwight encountering betrayal from unexpected sources, forcing him to reevaluate his alliances.Jeremiah Dunmire’s power move: Jeremiah gets a stronger hold on Tulsa, and Dwight needs to move quickly to keep the Dunmire family from taking over his empire.Agent Musso's escalating involvement: With Musso’s increasing control, Dwight’s every move is under scrutiny, heightening the tension in the story.Also read: 7 burning questions ‘Tulsa King’ season 3 must answerTo stream the released episodes of Tulsa King Season 3, you can stream it on Paramount+.