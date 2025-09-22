What role does Kevin Pollak play in Tulsa King season 3? Character explored

Kevin Pollak joins Tulsa King season 3 as Special Agent Musso, an FBI agent described as having “an axe to grind.” His arrival introduces a new dynamic to the series, which first premiered on Paramount+ in September 2022.

Ad

Created by Taylor Sheridan, the show stars Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mobster exiled to Oklahoma after serving 25 years in prison. The series quickly became one of Paramount+’s top-performing dramas and has continued to expand with a strong ensemble cast, including Martin Starr, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, and Frank Grillo.

Pollak’s role in Tulsa King season 3 positions him as both adversary and reluctant collaborator to Stallone’s Dwight, setting the stage for shifting power struggles.

Ad

Trending

Kevin Pollak as Special Agent Musso

Kevin Pollak (Image via Getty)

Kevin Pollak’s character, Special Agent Musso, takes on the role of an FBI agent whose motives are not entirely straightforward. The description of him having “an axe to grind” suggests that his personal agenda influences his professional actions.

Ad

This makes Musso a potential threat and, at the same time, an uneasy ally for Dwight. In Tulsa King season 3, Musso establishes an informant-handler relationship with Dwight, which leads to friction, banter, and tension.

In interviews, Pollak compared their interactions to a “Tom and Jerry” dynamic. They exchange verbal blows and constantly challenge each other. Neither gives ground, yet their connection proves valuable. This adversarial relationship, laced with humor, is expected to be one of the season’s defining subplots.

Ad

What is Tulsa King season 3 all about?

Tulsa King (Image via Getty)

The series follows Dwight Manfredi’s efforts to rebuild a criminal empire in Tulsa after decades away from the mafia. His approach mixes old-school mob traditions with modern-day strategies, often leading to clashes with rivals and law enforcement. With Special Agent Musso entering the story, Dwight now faces new oversight from someone who both hinders and enables him.

Ad

Musso’s presence also reflects how the FBI becomes more invested in Tulsa’s growing underworld. His role goes beyond surveillance. He pushes Dwight into situations where trust is tested, and the consequences of betrayal linger.

Kevin Pollak’s career leading into Tulsa King season 3

Kevin Pollak is an actor with decades of experience across comedy, drama, and crime films. He is widely recognized for his performances in The Usual Suspects (1995), Casino (1995), The Whole Nine Yards (2000), and A Few Good Men (1992).

Ad

On television, he earned acclaim for his role as Moishe Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017–2023). His versatility has allowed him to move fluidly between humor and intensity, qualities that strengthen his performance in Tulsa King season 3.

Pollak has expressed enthusiasm about working opposite Sylvester Stallone, calling it a career highlight. He emphasized the thrill of being an adversary to one of cinema’s most iconic action stars.

The Musso and Dwight dynamic

Sylvester Stallone (Image via Paramount Plus)

In Tulsa King season 3, the relationship between Dwight and Musso is not one of clear hostility or friendship. Instead, it sits in a gray area. Dwight’s criminal expertise makes him a valuable informant, while Musso’s determination ensures he remains firmly in control. Both characters test each other’s boundaries, creating tension that reflects the broader themes of power and survival in the series.

Ad

This tension echoes other strained alliances in the show, where loyalties shift and trust is fragile. Musso’s role ensures that Dwight cannot operate without interference, yet Dwight also recognizes the necessity of navigating this partnership.

Production and ensemble cast

Tulsa King season 3 began production in March in Atlanta and Oklahoma. The season includes both returning cast members and new additions alongside Pollak. Stallone continues to anchor the story as Dwight Manfredi, while supporting performances from actors such as Annabella Sciorra, Robert Patrick, Neal McDonough, and Frank Grillo expand the scope of the narrative.

Ad

Behind the scenes, Taylor Sheridan remains executive producer, with Dave Erickson serving as showrunner. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios produce the series. With its renewal through season 4, the show continues to be a flagship drama for Paramount+.

Kevin Pollak plays Special Agent Musso in Tulsa King season 3, an FBI agent whose personal motives complicate his role. The third season is available for online streaming on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More