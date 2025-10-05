Tulsa King season 3 episode 3 ending explained: What is Tyson’s condition?

Tulsa King season 3 has taken viewers on an intense ride, with Dwight Manfredi's strategic mind and determination to secure his bourbon empire constantly challenged by enemies both old and new. Tulsa King season 3 episode 3 is released on October 5, 2025.

Ad

As the stakes rise, Dwight's enemies aren't the only ones who are trying to stop him. His own team is also acting in ways that put the operation at greater risk.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Tulsa King season 3 episode 3. Reader’s discretion is required.

In episode 3, tensions escalate, particularly following the conflict between Dwight and the Dunmire family. The $150 million worth of bourbon remains a tantalizing prize that everyone seems to want a piece of, and the dynamics around this lucrative asset become more complicated. The episode also touches upon the loyalty of Dwight's team and the risk of personal vendettas clouding their judgment.

Ad

Trending

Tyson is alive but in serious danger. The final moments of the episode reveal a tense situation where Tyson’s life hangs in the balance. Cole Dunmire kidnaps Tyson, threatening to kill him unless he reveals the whereabouts of the $150 million worth of bourbon.

The Cybertruck saves Tyson, but at what cost?

A still from Tulsa King season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

Cole Dunmire, angered by Tyson’s interference, kidnaps him and takes him to a shipping container yard. Here, Cole demands to know the whereabouts of the $150 million worth of bourbon, threatening to kill Tyson unless he cooperates.

Ad

Despite Tyson’s attempts to resist, Cole uses the threat of killing a woman named Serenity to force him into submission. Tyson, refusing to betray his loyalties, chooses to sacrifice himself to save her, revealing the crucial information about the bourbon.

However, Tyson's life is spared, not due to his resistance, but because of the unexpected protection of a Cybertruck. As Cole’s men attempt to shoot Tyson, they are thwarted by the bulletproof vehicle’s exterior, which saves his life. This twist is as much a product of Dwight’s unorthodox methods as it is a plot device to keep Tyson alive.

Ad

Tyson is in danger, but Dwight is unaware. His crew is crumbling under strain, but he is focused on Musso's purpose. The episode finishes with Goodie calling Dwight to say Cole and his crew emptied the storage facility.

How do Dwight’s strategic moves impact in Tulsa King season 3?

A still from Tulsa King season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

Tulsa King season 3 episode 3 opens with Dwight gathering his team at Montague Distillers. The atmosphere is tense, with Dwight pushing his crew to focus on bottling bourbon while keeping a sharp eye on the mounting pressure from his adversaries. Meanwhile, Cleo is busy dealing with realtors looking to purchase the Montague estate after the "accident" that occurred.

Ad

These realtors, however, are not acting on their own but are instead being manipulated by Jeremiah Dunmire, who is still playing the game to control the bourbon empire. Dwight’s strategy to counter Jeremiah’s moves becomes clear, he intends to up the ante without making mistakes, something that his crew cannot afford.

As Dwight continues with his plans, he gets a call from Musso. Musso tells him to meet and they talk about what to do next. Musso, a federal agent with his own secret goals, is getting more and more involved with Dwight's plans. Musso makes things worse by insisting on taking Dwight to Texas to deal with a guy named Dexter Deacon, who is a dangerous criminal linked to arson and explosives.

Ad

It's still not clear what Musso wants, and Dwight is becoming wary of the agent's personal grudges. Even though the job is strange, Dwight takes it on because he knows that he needs to be able to handle such murky seas in order to stay alive in the criminal underworld.

Also read: Tulsa King season 3 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Cleo’s reckless act of defiance

A still from Tulsa King season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

Meanwhile, Cleo’s actions become one of the central plot points in episode 3. Her impulsive behavior leads her to make a dangerous decision that could jeopardize everything. After having a heart-to-heart with Mitch, Cleo grows disillusioned about working with Dwight.

Ad

Mitch attempts to ease her concerns, but Cleo’s frustration boils over. She decides to take matters into her own hands by attempting to set fire to Jeremiah’s estate using stolen liquor bottles.

When Mitch attempts to stop her, things take a tense turn. Cleo and Mitch are surprisingly let off the hook by Jeremiah, who refrains from taking violent action against them. The key to this leniency may lie in Jeremiah’s strategic mindset; he understands that provoking Dwight at this point could be catastrophic for his business.

Ad

Instead of retaliating against Cleo and Mitch, Jeremiah chooses a more calculated approach, keeping his enemies close while still making his presence known. The tension between Dwight and Jeremiah reaches a boiling point.

Also read: 7 burning questions Tulsa King season 3 must answer

Tyson’s dangerous decision

A still from Tulsa King season 3 (Image via Paramount+)

Tyson, one of Dwight’s most trusted men, makes a critical error by going rogue. Against Goodie’s advice, Tyson sets out to spy on Cole Dunmire and gather intelligence on his activities.

Ad

Along with Grace and Bodhi, Tyson tracks Cole to a gym and then to an unlikely location—a bingo hall for the elderly. Despite the odd circumstances, Tyson presses on with his mission, hoping to gather crucial information that could help Dwight in his battle against the Dunmires.

Back at the distillery, Joanne becomes concerned when she realizes that Tyson, Grace, and Bodhi are missing. As the day progresses, Tyson’s reckless decision to tail Cole leads to trouble when they spot him at a warehouse. After an altercation, Cole’s men catch wind of Tyson’s presence, and things take a dangerous turn.

Ad

Also read: Who is Bigfoot in Tulsa King season 2? Everything you need to know

Viewers can watch all the released episodes of Tulsa King season 3 exclusively on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More