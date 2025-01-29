NCIS season 22 episode 10 recap & ending explained: Why was Eleni baking cocaine cookies?

NCIS season 22 is back after the mid-season break, as episode number 10 aired on CBS on January 27, 2025. The episode had the usual thrill and suspense fans associate the show with. However, there were also notable moments of comedic relief as some interesting things about Nick's personal life were revealed.

NCIS season 22 episode 10, titled Baker's Man, follows the NCIS team investigating the murder of a bakery worker. The interesting part of the case was that the murder happened at Parker's favorite bakery, and it turned out that the pretty baker of the store, Eleni, was baking cookies with cocaine. She baked these laced cookies because she was being extorted for the protection of her nephew, who was in prison.

The long-running police procedural drama, NCIS season 22, kicked off on October 14, 2024. The series has extended to multiple shows that are together called NCISverse. The series stars Sean Murray, Gary Cole, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, and Rocky Carroll in prominent roles.

Eleni was being extorted for her nephew's protection

NCIS season 22 episode 10 began with Parker taking cookies from his favorite Greek bakery. He was greeted by Virgil, the employee who assisted the baker, Eleni Kostakis. Parker tried to initiate small talk with Virgil, but Virgil seemed preoccupied with something and even apologized for his behavior. As Parker left, it was revealed that the shop was being robbed, and Virgil was held at gunpoint.

In the office, Parker is surrounded by nosy colleagues who try to get him to admit his feelings for Eleni, who, according to Parker, has great buns. Suddenly, McGee finds a hidden message from Virgil in the bakery box. As the team reached the bakery, they found Virgil unresponsive and face-down in a giant container of baking batter.

Eleni is devastated upon seeing Virgil's condition, and as the investigation intensifies, more information about the death and Eleni comes forward. At the lab, Kasie discovered that Eleni's meringue cookies were laced with cocaine. Initially, Kasie's theory was that Virgil, who had a history with crime, wanted to learn baking to smuggle drugs, but it turned out that making cocaine-laced cookies isn't a rookie sport.

When Eleni was brought in for questioning, she appeared clueless, but before the investigators could dig deeper, her lawyer barged in and took her away. The team also found the bakery's connection to rival drug gangs, and somehow, Eleni's lawyer was connected to them as well.

Parker and McGee found out through Eleni's lawyer that Eleni had taken a massive loan from Arturo, which perplexed Parker. Kasie traced the first half of Eleni's loan to a paid credit card service account, and it was revealed that someone was blackmailing her for the protection of her nephew, Manuel Lopez, who was incarcerated in Sutherland Prison.

Nick is dating Jess' sister Robin in NCIS season 22

Jess was worried about her sister Robin, who was dating someone but refused to admit it. However, Jess deduced Robin's new romantic involvement to her recent behavior, which included "canceling plans and making vague excuses, all the while having a dreamy look in her eye."

As it turns out, Robin is dating none other than Nick Torres. Jimmy was the first to confirm it and was told to keep it discreet, but he spilled it to Kasie. The forensic expert gave Nick no choice but to tell Jess, who didn't get a chance to fully comprehend the information, as while investigating a warehouse, Jess and Nick found Eleni chained to a kitchen station.

Arturo and his henchman apprehended the agents as well, but instead of killing them, they ordered them to help Eleni bake cocaine cookies due to a rushed timeline.

Who killed Virgil in NCIS season 22 episode 10?

When Parker rang Jess to learn about their progress, Jess called him "Boss." This was enough for Parker to deduce that the agents were in danger. On the other side, Nick, who had learned about the high combustibility of cocaine flour from Kasie, implemented the knowledge to create an explosion using a stove burner.

Parker and McGee had already reached the place to provide cover. It turned out that it was the probation officer who was blackmailing Eleni, and he was the one who killed Virgil. There was an extortion racket going on that preyed upon the inmates and their families.

NCIS season 22 episode 10 ended with Eleni and Parker meeting at the bakery, where Parker had baked baklava for her. Eleni thanks him for saving her and offers help with his baklava technique.

