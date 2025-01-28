When was Martha Stewart in Alderson Federal Prison Camp? TV personality claims parole officer denied her from hosting SNL

Martha Stewart made a revelation during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 28. The TV personality shared that shortly after her release from prison in 2005, she was offered the opportunity to host Saturday Night Live (SNL). However, her dream of gracing Studio 8H was dashed by her parole officer, who denied her request.

In 2004, Stewart was sentenced to five months in prison after being convicted of lying about a stock trade. Her legal troubles began in 2001 when she sold her stock in ImClone Systems just before the FDA made a negative decision about the company's cancer drug, Erbitux.

Stewart served her sentence at the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) in Alderson, West Virginia, often referred to as "Camp Cupcake" due to its minimum-security nature. She checked into the facility on October 8, 2004, and was released on March 4, 2005.

Federal investigators found that Stewart had acted on non-public information, leading to a high-profile trial, as reported by People. In 2004, she was convicted on charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and making false statements to federal investigators. As a result, she received a five-month prison sentence, five months of house arrest, and two years of probation.

Martha Stewart's missed opportunity to host SNL

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Stewart shared that she was asked to host the iconic late-night show shortly after her release from Alderson. However, her request was denied by her parole officer, citing her restrictions at the time. Stewart said:

"They asked me as I was coming out of Alderson... and my parole officer wouldn’t give me the time to do it."

She added:

"I was allowed to be out of my house for eight hours a day... that bastard. I still have his name and number. I’m so pissed." She joked about the missed opportunity, saying, "Maybe someday, I would be amazing."

Although she never got to host SNL after her release, Martha Stewart became one of the most impersonated figures on the show. Over the years, SNL cast members such as Amy Poehler, Kristen Wiig, Rachel Dratch, and David Spade have famously portrayed Stewart, with Spade’s impersonation, complete with Stewart’s signature poncho, standing out as a fan favorite.

When asked about the impersonations, Stewart expressed her appreciation, saying, "Imitation is the highest form of flattery. And you might as well be imitated." She even shared her admiration for Spade's take on her, calling it her favorite.

After her release, she quickly resumed her television career with the launch of The Martha Stewart Show and even appeared on The Apprentice: Martha Stewart. Stewart continued to expand her media empire by publishing more books, launching new television shows, and partnering with rapper Snoop Dogg for a joint cooking show.

In 2023, at the age of 81, Martha Stewart made history by becoming the oldest woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue.

