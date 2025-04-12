NCIS season 22 episode 17: Release date & time, where to watch, and more

NCIS Season 22 is coming close to an end. Till now, 16 episodes have been released, keeping the viewers engaged with a new mysterious case in each episode. Despite completely replacing the original cast, the show has been the most popular police procedural show on CBS, leading its own universe with multiple spin-offs and a prequel.
NCIS season 22, episode 17, titled Killer Instinct, will be released on CBS on April 14, 2025. A short preview for the episode has been released, giving viewers a glimpse of the MCRT team tracking down a hitman. Here's the official synopsis of the episode:
"After NCIS captures the hitman known as ‘The Poet,’ the team races to uncover who ordered the assassination of a Navy chief."
NCIS season 22 stars Katrina Law, Sean Murray, Gary Cole, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, and Rocky Carroll in prominent roles.
NCIS season 22, episode 17: Where to watch
As mentioned above, NCIS season 22, episode 17, will be released on Monday, April 14, 2025. The series is returning after a two-week break, as the last episode, titled Ladies Night, came out on March 31, 2025. The series has been a staple of CBS Monday night, even after 22 years.
Fans can tune in to the network at 9 pm Eastern Time to watch episode 17. In case viewers miss the episode, they can stream it on Paramount+ the next day. The streaming platforms offer various subscription packages in the United States, starting at $7.99 per month.
Other streaming options for watching NCISverse shows are Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV. Here's the release time of the show per different time zones:
What happened in NCIS season 22, episode 16?
In the last episode, the MCRT team investigated the murder of Petty Officer First Class Jennifer Garcia. She initially appeared to have been a victim of a massive fire, but the forensic report revealed that she had been strangled to death before the fire broke out. Her concerned boyfriend, Dan, had called in the fireman and given his statement to Nick Torres, showing love for his late girlfriend.
However, it was soon found that Dan had been in an argument with Garcia before the fire, making him the prime suspect.
Meanwhile, Kasie and Jess went for a ladies' night out that Robin had planned, but the intricacies of the case kept them distracted. The boys, on the other hand, planned to spend the night playing video games. When they read the latest findings in the case on Kasie's system, they followed the lead as well.
After expressing her anger towards Kasie and Jess for spoiling her plans, Robin got intrigued by the mystery and shared her theories on the case. The mystery led both groups to the crime scene, where they found a chest that had a secret safe. It was revealed that Garcia's murder was committed to hide the heist, which was done by a fireman called Mr. December.
Here's the official synopsis of the episode:
"A girls' night out takes an unexpected turn when NCIS is called to investigate the motive of a possible arsonist; Torres struggles to find work/life balance."
Stay tuned for more news and updates on NCIS season 22 episode 17 and other shows of the NCISverse.