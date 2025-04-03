Netflix’s Caught: 5 biggest changes from Harlan Coben’s book to show

Based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, Caught is an Argentine and Spanish language thriller series, directed by Miguel Cohan and Hernan Goldfrid. The show features Soledad Villamil, who portrays the character of Ema Garay, a journalist who exposes criminals who are trying to evade justice.

She sets off a series of events when she accuses a man called Leo Mercer of being a ped*phile. However, the series has various twists and turns, which affect Ema and make her question her loyalties.

Despite being based on the book, the show has changed some aspects of the original text. Here are five ways in which the show and the novel are different.

Different location, omission of characters, and other changes between the novel and the show

1) The show does not include parts of Ema’s story

Still from Caught (Image via Youtube/Netflix)

Understandably, a book adaptation for the screen cannot include every detail of the book. Therefore, some plot points have been removed from Caught. For example, after Ema Garay reveals that Leo Mercer is a ped*phile as she features him on her TV show, the show only focuses on how Mercer’s reputation got tarnished. In the book, it is also mentioned that Ema’s life changed as well as she was fired from her job after Mercer’s case was dismissed by the court.

However, in the show, Ema continues her job, even though some of her allegations do not add up. The novel also focuses on how Marcos takes revenge on Ema and spreads false stories about her, which ruins Ema’s reputation in the community and affects her career.

2) The show takes place in a different location

Still from Caught (Image via Youtube/Netflix)

Most of Harlan Coben’s novels that have been adapted for TV get their locations changed and Caught is one of them. Therefore, the biggest difference between the novel and the series is the setting. While the book takes place in New Jersey and includes famous landmarks of the city, the show takes place in San Carlos de Bariloche, which is in Argentina.

In the book, New Jersey is important because it is linked to where Martina’s body is found. However, in the show, the body is found in the forest outside of Bariloche, a city in Argentina's Patagonia region.

3) The show changes Martina’s story

Still from Caught (Image via Youtube/Netflix)

Martina is an important character in Caught and some aspects of her story have been changed in the series. In both adaptations, Martina is a high school student who goes missing, and then her body is found. Apart from this similarity, there are other differences. In the book, she is a lacrosse player and does not like breaking the rules.

However, in the show, she plays the violin, posts explicit videos of herself online, and has a romantic pairing with Marcos.

4) The show omits some characters from the book

Still from Caught (Image via Youtube/Netflix)

Coben's book is large and comprehensive, and therefore, it was impossible for the series, Caught, to include every character. However, the show also leaves out some central characters like Ema’s boss, Marcos’s friends, and Bruno’s grandpa.

On the other hand, the show introduces some new characters to the story, which were not present in the novel. For example, Fran Briguel is a man who flew Martina to Buenos Aires and has a significant role. However, this character was not in the book and was only present in the show.

5) The novel has a different ending

Still from Caught (Image via Youtube/Netflix)

Coben’s books are often given a different ending when adapted to the screen and Caught is also one of them. There is a part of the ending that has been modified. While both the book and the series show that Mercer is alive at the end and is now living in a different city to escape from the infamy that he suffered in his hometown, there are some differences in the two adaptations.

In the show, it is only hinted that Camila’s dad did not kill Mercer, and it does not go into any other detail. However, in the novel, more insight is given as it is shown that Camila’s dad is shunned by the community and believes in Mercer’s innocence.

He even helps Mercer fake his death so that he can start a new life elsewhere. In the show, Mercer leaves his hometown without telling anyone. In the novel, he talks to Ema, who apologizes for ruining his life, and he forgives her. She is the only one who knows that he is alive, while everyone else thinks that he is dead.

