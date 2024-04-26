Netflix's Deliver Me: Full cast list explored

Netflix delivered its latest drama from Sweden, Deliver Me, on April 24, 2024. Based on the novel of the same name by Malin Persson Giolito, the story centers around a tragic crime that involves two teenagers. Featuring gang violence and the rise of crime among youngsters, the show explores themes of grief and loss.

"When teenagers Billy and Dogge are recruited by a local gang, the friends face a violent world they are too young to protect themselves from."

As more viewers begin to take interest in the Swedish miniseries, the intrigue surrounding the cast is also on the rise. The primary cast includes Olle Strand, Yasir Hassan, Ardalan Esmaili, Yusra Warsama, and Solomon Njie.

Olle Strand and others star in Deliver Me

1) Olle Strand as Douglas ‘Dogge’ Arnfeldt

Olle Strand embodies the character of Douglas Arnfeldt, known as Dogge, in a gripping portrayal of a troubled youth who commits a horrifying crime in a moment of heated conflict.

Dogge spirals out of control after being apprehended by the police. He displays little remorse for his actions and confidently plays the "minor" card to avoid facing consequences. Sent to a juvenile detention center, Dogge seeks solace in drugs.

2) Yasir Hassan as Bilal "Billy" Ali

The character of Bilal is portrayed by Yasir Hassan. Bilal is a kind-hearted and selfless soul who unfortunately becomes entangled with a gang. After being tasked with a grave assignment involving grenades, he disposes of them in a lake. He also expresses his wish to leave gang life and the country. However, his actions have serious consequences.

3) Ardalan Esmaili as Farid Ayad

In a standout performance, Ardalan Esmaili portrays the role of Farid, a principled law enforcement officer. Farid is called to the scene where a young boy has been shot and is tasked with investigating the crime. As he grapples with the challenges of the case, he may be forced to make a decision that goes against his values.

4) Yusra Warsama as Leila Ali

Leila, a single mother tirelessly caring for her three children, is portrayed with unwavering conviction by Yusra Warsama. Despite her efforts, she is unable to shield her eldest son Bilal from tragedy. In the face of great sorrow, Leila displays remarkable resilience and refuses to succumb to despair.

5) Solomon Njie As Mehdi Bah

The main antagonist of the show, Mehdi, is portrayed by Solomon Njie. Mehdi is a despicable thug who has assembled a gang by preying on vulnerable individuals. Mehdi’s all talk and no show, as his wrath only falls upon teenagers who can’t fight back against him. Primarily a drug dealer, Mehdi uses Bilal and Dogge to sell his dope.

The supporting cast of Deliver Me

Other actors who appear in the Swedish miniseries are listed below:

Ane Dahl Torp as Jill

Mahmut Savakci as Sudden

Kalled Mustonen as Svante Larson

Mohamed Abdirahman Koje as Tusse

Mattias Nordkvist as Sebastian

Beri Gerwise as Lana

Tyrone Michele as Dawit

Ramou Njie as Mehdis Mamma

Ibrahim Qabli as Mäkele

Henrik Norlén as Teo

Yusra Hassan as Rawda Ali

Hidaya Awes as Aisha Ali

All five episodes of Deliver Me are currently available to stream on Netflix.