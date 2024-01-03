A Nearly Normal Family Review: All you need to know before watching

A Nearly Normal Family, the Swedish drama series on Netflix, has received an audience approval rating of 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critic reviews of 80% as of December 2023. This can be interpreted as a positive feedback. The limited series has a five-hour run with only six episodes and requires comparatively less time, even for binge-watchers.

For the uninitiated, A Nearly Normal Family is a Swedish crime and justice drama based on M. T. Edvardsson’s novel by the same name. The limited TV series was released on Netflix on November 24, 2023. The series has Lo Kauppi, Bjorn Bengtsson, and Alexandra Karlsson Tyrefors in the lead roles of the Sandell family members. The storyline revolves around Alexandra’s Stella when she is accused of murder.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Reader’s discretion is advised.

What is A Nearly Normal Family about?

A Nearly Normal Family is the story of how the Sandell family's life is overturned when their daughter is accused of murder. An adaptation of M.T. Edvardsson’s book, the opening scene shows a se*ual assault that is key to the story. The plot's events are approached from three perspectives: the father, the mother, and the daughter.

A 19-year-old Stella celebrates her birthday with a wild adventure with Christoffer Olsen, a man she recently met. However, when she returns home, she behaves abnormally. While her father, Adam, realizes she is hiding something, he can’t share this with his wife, Ulrika, who also seems to be hiding some facts.

While Ulrika is hiding an affair with her colleague, revealed later in the show, she is taken aback to learn that Stella is arrested for the murder of Christoffer. It poses the question of how far parents are ready to go to protect their children. Viewers who are parents may find Adam and Ulrika’s predicament in A Nearly Normal Family relatable.

What is the general viewers’ review of A Nearly Normal Family?

Lead actor Alexandra gave a convincing performance as Stella (Image via Netflix)

The tale is gripping and keeps curiosity levels high. The approach of the three perspectives leaves no grey areas in the plot as it keeps the timeline intact while switching perspectives. Hence, the timelines running parallel can show parallel events with overlapping perspectives in the larger storyline.

Parents need to know that the series uses moderate profanity throughout. While the first scene of se*ual assault is vital for the plot, some more adult scenes need discretion for family viewing with children.

Expand Tweet

Netflix subscribers who have already watched the show are raving about A Nearly Normal Family. While one viewer found it realistic and thought-provoking, another thinks it is a good story about women and friendships.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How is the series different from the original novel?

The novel, written by M.T. Edvardsson, was published in January 2018 and was recommended by New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. The Netflix show is a Swedish limited series with both English subtitles and English dubbing. Announced in 2022, A Nearly Normal Family was filmed in Lund and Stockholm, Sweden.

The series stays close to the original book (Image via Netflix)

The plot for the series is very similar to the book, except for a few minor changes. The vibe of mistrust and psychological thriller is kept intact as in the book. While the book is heavy on content, the series uses voiceovers appropriately. The three points of view have also been retained as in the book.

One of the minor differences between the series and the book is that the series shows a 15-year-old Stella before moving on to events four years later. Meanwhile, the book starts with Stella’s birthday celebration right away in Adam’s POV.

A Nearly Normal Family is currently available for streaming on Netflix, featuring the option of English subtitles and dubbing.