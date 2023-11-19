Is The Killer based on a book? Netflix show's origin explored

The Killer, Netflix's latest offering into the action-thriller genre, has made waves since its global release on Nov. 10.

Directed by the acclaimed David Fincher, known for his meticulous and gripping storytelling, the film adapts the French graphic novel series by Alexis "Matz" Nolent and Luc Jacamon.

The narrative centers around an assassin, portrayed by Michael Fassbender, who after a critical mistake, finds himself in a relentless international manhunt against his employers and battling his own inner demons.

The film's journey to the screen included a premiere at the prestigious Venice Film Festival in late 2023, signaling high expectations from both critics and the audience.

The anticipation was well-founded, as the movie quickly climbed the ranks to become the top-ranking English-language movie on Netflix. It garnered a staggering 27.9 million viewers and racked up 55.7 million hours viewed.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for The Killer.

Is Netflix's The Killer based on a book?

Official Release Poster/Book Cover (Images via NETFLIX/simonandschuster.com)

Netflix's The Killer is indeed an adaptation of a revered graphic novel series. The source material, penned by Alexis "Matz" Nolent and illustrated by Luc Jacamon, is a French graphic novel that has earned praise for its intense and captivating narrative.

The series, spanning several volumes, first hit the shelves in 1998 and continued to captivate readers until its most recent installment in 2017. The adaptation marks a significant moment for Fincher, who has been passionate about bringing this story to the screen since 2007, collaborating with screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, known for his work on 'Se7en'.

Is The Killer worth watching?

Michael Fassbender in The Killer (2023) (Image via NETFLIX)

It stands out as a film that's sparked a buzz in both critic and viewer circles. Metacritic's aggregate score reflects a generally favorable reception, with a Metascore of 86 based on 57 critic reviews and a user score of 7.0/10, indicating a positive audience response.

Critics praise the film for its unique perpetrator's perspective on violence, professionalism and a profound exploration of the assassin's psyche, which is both chilling and humanizing.

David Fincher's direction is lauded for its methodical control, contrasting with the protagonist’s flawed logic and self-knowledge. However, some note that the film's pacing, balancing tedium with tension, may not appeal to all audiences.

Critics from Rotten Tomatoes echo similar sentiments, underscoring Fincher's stylish direction and Fassbender's compelling lead performance.

The film is described as a perfect match for Fincher's directorial style and Fassbender's acting prowess, providing a stylish and engaging thriller experience. However, audience opinions vary, with some finding the film a bit dull or pretentious, despite its appeal to Fincher's fans.

Tilda Swinton in The Killer (2023) (Image via NETFLIX)

Other reviews highlight it as a production that works both on big and small screens, engaging viewers with its plot development and Fassbender's magnetic presence.

Despite the inherent familiarity of the hit-man genre, Fincher and screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker have crafted an absorbing tale with a focus on the finer details rather than just action-packed sequences.

Michael Fassbender in The Killer (2023) (Image via NETFLIX)

However, some critics feel that Fincher's obsession with filmmaking technique might overshadow deeper thematic exploration, and one critic even describes the film as a "sleek, tight, fastidiously executed nothing".

Expand Tweet

In sum, The Killer emerges as a film that's not just another addition to the hit-man genre, but a cinematic piece that delves deep into the psyche of its protagonist, backed by Fincher's distinctive directorial style and Fassbender's strong performance.

While it might not resonate with all viewers, especially those seeking non-stop action or conventional storytelling, it offers a nuanced, stylistic, and thought-provoking experience for those appreciative of its unique approach.

The film, with its blend of style and substance, is indeed worth watching for those intrigued by a deeper, more cerebral take on the thriller genre.

What happens at the end of The Killer?

The climax involves the Killer sparing Claybourne, the client who ordered the hit against him. This action suggests a potential shift in his character, hinting at a desire for a more normal life with Magdala (his girlfriend).

The ending is ambiguous. It's unclear whether this decision is a step towards retirement and a normal life or a strategic move to maintain his career prospects as a hitman.

The film ends with the Killer contemplating his future, indicating a significant evolution in his mindset and priorities.

Check these out for more about the movie:

Full cast list

Who is Robert Hartley? All aliases explained

Where was the movie shot? Filming locations explored

"I just thought it was amusing"- David Fincher opens up on using The Smiths in this movie