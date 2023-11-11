Who is Robert Hartley? All The Killer aliases explained

In the mysterious world of David Fincher's latest thriller, The Killer, Michael Fassbender's enigmatic assassin operates under various aliases, each a subtle nod to classic sitcom characters. Among these identities is Robert Hartley, a moniker borrowed from the beloved '70s sitcom The Bob Newhart Show.

This delightful nod to sitcoms became a running gag, initially stemming from a similar idea in the Fincher/Walker collaboration on Fight Club.

As viewers immerse themselves in the intricacies of the movie, the question arises: Who is Robert Hartley, and what role does this sitcom-inspired alias play in the film's narrative? This article delves into the significance of the web of sitcom aliases and explores the elusive nature of Michael Fassbender's character, providing a comprehensive guide to decode the enigma behind the assassin.

Who is Robert Hartley in The Killer?

In The Bob Newhart Show, Robert Hartley is the mild-mannered psychologist portrayed by Bob Newhart. A character known for his deadpan humor and therapeutic escapades, Hartley became an iconic figure in 70s television.

In Netflix's The Killer, the alias pays homage to this sitcom character, injecting humor into the assassin's clandestine world.

The Killer aliases from Sitcoms

The brilliance of the film's plot lies in its incorporation of sitcom-inspired aliases, turning a ruthless assassin into a pop culture connoisseur. From the charming Sam Malone of Cheers to the gruff Lou Grant of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, each alias reflects the killer's eclectic taste in television.

The subtle insertion of these names becomes a recurring motif, adding depth to the character and offering a unique layer of engagement for attentive viewers. Here are all the aliases used in the film:

Sam Malone: The charming bartender from Cheers and Frasier.

Robert Hartley: The alter ego of Bob Newhart in The Bob Newhart Show.

Lou Grant: A tribute to the gruff news editor from The Mary Tyler Moore Show.

Archibald Bünker: A playful twist on Archie Bunker from All in the Family.

Felix Unger: The neat freak from The Odd Couple.

Oscar Madison: The slobby roommate from The Odd Couple.

Howard Cunningham: The father from Happy Days.

Reuben Kincaid: A nod to The Partridge Family character.

What is Michael Fassbender's name in The Killer?

Despite the multitude of aliases, the film carefully guards the actual name of Michael Fassbender's character. Referred to as "the killer," the protagonist navigates the narrative without unveiling his real identity.

The deliberate choice to keep his name concealed contributes to the overall mystique of the film, leaving audiences intrigued and speculating about the man behind the assassinations.

While external material, including the French comic series on which the movie is based, may hold clues, the film purposefully maintains the mystery, setting the stage for potential sequels to shed light on the killer's true identity.

Netflix's New Neo-Noir Thriller

The Killer is a 2023 American neo-noir action thriller film directed by David Fincher and based on the French graphic novel series written by Alexis "Matz" Nolent and illustrated by Luc Jacamon.

The narrative centers on a worldwide search started by a botched assassination, with Michael Fassbender playing the title role. With Andrew Kevin Walker taking over as the screenplay, the film, which had been in production at Paramount Pictures and Plan B Entertainment since 2007, moved to Netflix in 2021 and eventually released on November 10, 2023.

The gripping narrative and Fassbender's compelling performance contribute to the film's acclaim, marking it as a successful adaptation of the French graphic novel series. While the question of Michael Fassbender's character's real name lingers, the deliberate ambiguity adds an exciting element to the film, inviting audiences to unravel its secrets.

Viewers can watch the thriller on Netflix.