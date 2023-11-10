Where was David Fincher’s The Killer shot? Filming locations explored 

Netflix is scheduled to premiere David Fincher's The Killer globally on November 10, 2023. Fincher is renowned for the cinematic experiences he gives his audience with his distinctive visual style and skillful storytelling. Meanwhile, Tilda Swinton and Michael Fassbender play the main roles in the upcoming film.

Produced by Ceán Chaffin and Dede Gardner, The Killer is based on the same-titled graphic novel series by Alexis Nolent and features illustrations by Luc Jacamon. The official synopsis for the film, as per IMDb, reads:

"After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal."

The filming of the thriller film has taken place in a series of different locations around the globe. Viewers have seen in earlier works by Fincher (like The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) how he likes to use a variety of locations to take his story forward.

David Fincher's The Killer was shot across three countries

Michael Fassbender plays an enigmatic assassin for hire in David Fincher's latest crime thriller, The Killer. He seeks retribution when a botched hit results in reprisals against those closest to him.

After a brief theatrical run, the film, which will debut on Netflix on November 10, 2023, was filmed in a number of exotic and remote locales. It tells the story of an anonymous hitman who traverses the world to exact revenge on his employer, leaving a trail of bodies in his wake. Producers went all out for The Killer, shooting for five months in locales across Europe, the US, and the Caribbean.

In the opening scene of the film, which takes place in Paris, Fassbender's hitman is getting ready for a job in an abandoned apartment complex that has a view of his target's window. These sequences were filmed on location in the French metropolis, as was Fassbender's ensuing sprint through the crowded streets of Paris.

During the day, Fassbender sits at the Place de l'Estrapade, a tiny public area in Paris that is located south of the Seine, watching his surroundings and munching on a McDonald's. Production started in November 2021, with the Paris scenes being the first to be shot.

Following the completion of the Paris portion of the project, the cast and crew relocated to the Dominican Republic, where Fassbender's character intends to go after failing at the hit. The most exotic locale in the movie is the Caribbean country, where the hitman finds out that his bosses intend to destroy him. The country shares an island with Haiti.

The remainder of the film was filmed in the US after production shifted from the Caribbean once more. A portion of the movie was filmed in New Orleans, Louisiana, where the hitman made a visit to Breaux Mart Chalmette grocery to pick up materials for his murderous vengeance scheme.

Filming took place in Illinois in February and March of 2022. St. Charles, Illinois, served as a stand-in for the streets of New York City, while the hitman eventually closed in on the customer who hired him at Chicago's Midtown Athletic Club.

The Killer is set to be released on Netflix on November 10, 2023. The film features actors like Michael Fassbender, Tilda Swinton, and Sophie Charlotte, among others.