Netflix’s Devil May Cry drops a bombshell with its Raccoon City connection

The horror fantasy anime series Devil May Cry dropped on Netflix on April 3, 2025. The series is based on Capcom's eponymous video game series and sees the demon hunter Dante facing off against the villain White Rabbit, who is determined to break open the rift that keeps Earth separated from Hell.

Ad

However, before Dante comes face to face with the White Rabbit, he and his frenemy Enzo get captured by Lieutenant Mary Arkham in episode 3 of Devil May Cry.

On the order of Vice President Baines, Mary is taking them to Darkcom. In a conversation between Dante and Enzo, a Resident Evil reference is dropped, and fans cannot stop talking about it.

Enzo mentions Resident Evil's Raccoon City in Devil May Cry

Dante complains to Enzo that this is one of the worst missions he has brought to him. Enzo is quick to point out that Raccoon City was worse than this. For those unversed, Raccoon City is the town that kicked off the Resident Evil franchise.

Ad

Trending

Fans did not miss this reference and are now wondering if a Resident Evil anime is also on the cards. For instance, one fan wrote:

"They could really do a good job of they want to make a R.E. anime. The scene where Lady was hunted by demons was very R.E. like."

Ad

Some other fans expressed similar sentiments on X. One fan wrote:

"Dante was in Raccoon City? [..] Might there be a RE Netflix anime next?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Raccoon City was a central location in the Resident Evil franchise during the first three installments, known for being overrun by zombies and monsters created by the T-virus outbreak. Eventually, the U.S. government destroyed the city with a nuclear strike to contain the infection, effectively wiping it off the map.

This Easter Egg in Devil May Cry might be a simple Capcom reference besides the many others, or it might be part of a bigger plan. Considering the cliffhanger that Devil May Cry ended with, there are chances for new seasons, although there is no confirmed news about this yet.

Ad

Will there be Devil May Cry season 2?

Ad

According to an IGN article published on November 5, 2021, the show's creator, Indian-American producer Adi Shankar, told IGN Japan that Devil May Cry will not end with the eight episodes of season 1.

He revealed that they are planning a "multi-season arc", which implies that like Castlevania, this show will have multiple connected seasons.

The series ended with White Rabbit dying as Dante and Mary work together to prevent the human-turned-demon from surviving. By separating the amulet from the sword, Dante also made sure that the vortex closes so that the demons who crossed over to Earth go back to Hell.

Ad

Before dying, the White Rabbit revealed that Dante's brother, Vergil, is alive. Later, Vergil appears and frees several captives of Makai, announcing that they should be grateful to King Mundus.

He also states that the greatest threat to humanity is none other than himself. With Dante cryofrozen, thanks to Baines and Mary, and King Mundus out, the story has left fans with a strong cliffhanger.

Also read: Where to start One Piece manga and anime after Netflix's live-action? Explained

Ad

Devil May Cry is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback