Netflix's Pride and Prejudice first glimpse introduces the cast behind prominent characters in the series

Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice has officially begun production in the United Kingdom, and the streaming giant has revealed a first look at the cast behind one of literature’s most enduring works. This new six-part limited series, based on Jane Austen's famous 1813 novel, was adapted by bestselling author Dolly Alderton and directed by Euros Lyn, who also directed Heartstopper. The first announcement named Emma Corrin as Elizabeth Bennet, Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy, and Olivia Colman as Mrs. Bennet. Netflix has now confirmed the entire cast, which includes both well-known British actors and newcomers. This gives fans a clearer look at the people who will bring this beloved story to life.Netflix unveils first look at the Pride and Prejudice castEmma Corrin stars as Elizabeth Bennet (Image via Getty)In a newly released promotional image, Netflix offers a first glimpse of the Bennet sisters, capturing the spirit of Austen’s era and family dynamic. The image marks the beginning of filming for Pride and Prejudice and hints at how Alderton and Lyn will bring Austen’s timeless narrative to a global audience. The cast includes several well-known actors. Emma Corrin, recognized for The Crown and Lady Chatterley’s Lover, plays Elizabeth Bennet — one of literature’s most iconic heroines. Jack Lowden, known for Slow Horses and Benediction, takes on the role of the reserved and principled Mr. Darcy. Olivia Colman, an Academy Award winner acclaimed for The Favourite and The Crown, portrays the lively and anxious Mrs. Bennet. Rufus Sewell joins as Mr. Bennet, providing a steady presence opposite Colman’s character. Freya Mavor plays the gentle Jane Bennet, while Rhea Norwood from Heartstopper takes on the impulsive Lydia. Newcomers Hopey Parish and Hollie Avery debut as Mary and Kitty Bennet. Rounding out the romantic plotlines, Daryl McCormack stars as Mr. Bingley, Jane’s charming suitor. Louis Partridge plays the notorious Mr. Wickham, Darcy’s former acquaintance and rival. Jamie Demetriou appears as the self-important Mr. Collins. Siena Kelly plays Caroline Bingley, and Fiona Shaw portrays the imposing Lady Catherine de Bourgh.Exploring the cast of Netflix’s Pride and PrejudiceJack Lowden stars as Mr. Darcy (Image via Getty)In addition to the main cast, Netflix’s Pride and Prejudice features a wide range of supporting characters. Each actor has been carefully chosen to fill important roles from Austen’s detailed world. Anjana Vasan plays Mrs. Gardiner, and Sebastian Armesto portrays Mr. Gardiner — relatives who provide wisdom and support to Elizabeth. Rosie Cavaliero plays Lady Lucas, and Justin Edwards is Sir William Lucas. James Northcote plays Colonel Forster, while Saffron Coomber and James Dryden portray Mr. and Mrs. Hurst. Eloise Webb plays Harriet Forster, and Isabella Sermon portrays Georgiana Darcy, Mr. Darcy's younger sister. The cast includes both seasoned actors and emerging stars. Parish, who plays Mary Bennet, attended the Manchester School of Acting, and Avery, who plays Kitty, recently graduated from LAMDA. Including them marks a new chapter in adaptations of Austen's works for the screen.Who will write and direct Netflix's Pride and Prejudice?Dolly Alderton is leading the writing team. Alderton, known for her memoir Everything I Know About Love, has a deep admiration for Austen's writing. She told Netflix that Pride and Prejudice remains the &quot;blueprint&quot; for romantic comedies, and that adapting it was &quot;a joy.&quot; Netflix stated that her approach will stay true to the original material while incorporating modern perspectives.The series is directed by Euros Lyn, who has worked on Heartstopper, Doctor Who, and Sherlock, among other projects. Her collaboration with Alderton indicates the adaptation is carefully planned and executed.The production team also includes executive producers Laura Lankester, Will Johnston, and Louise Mutter for Lookout Point, a BBC Studios company. Emma Corrin joins as an executive producer as well, marking their first production credit. Lisa Osborne, known for Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, produces the series.Netflix’s strategy for Pride and PrejudiceOver the years, several movies, TV shows, and plays have adapted Pride and Prejudice. The book has inspired new versions, from the 1995 BBC series with Jennifer Ehle and Colin Firth to the 2005 film with Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen.Not only is Netflix's version different because of its team of writers and actors, but also because the platform is available worldwide. The casting choices aim to keep the essence of the characters while improving the realism and emotional impact of their stories. By featuring both well-known and new actors, the adaptation blends familiarity with discovery.Netflix describes its new Pride and Prejudice as a &quot;faithful, classic adaptation&quot; of Austen's 1813 novel. The film centers on themes of family responsibility, integrity, romance, and societal pressure. Netflix Executive Mona Qureshi praised the actors as a sign of the project's strength and highlighted how intelligent and warm Alderton's writing is. “Dolly’s fierce intelligence and enormous heart, twinned with her genuine love of the Austen novel, means she is able to bring new insights, whilst celebrating all that the generations of fans hold so dear,&quot; she said.Netflix aims to connect long-time Austen fans with new viewers by featuring a diverse cast.Production status and what’s nextFilming has now begun in the United Kingdom. The creative team is working to recreate the world of Georgian England, complete with period costumes, countryside estates, and the social customs central to Austen’s story.Netflix has not yet announced a release date for the six-part limited series. As anticipation grows, fans of literary adaptations and period dramas can expect more details in the coming months.