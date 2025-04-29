Sherlock & Daughter season 1: Full list of casts and characters explored

The period drama Sherlock & Daughter season 1 began airing on April 16, 2025, on The CW in the United States. Bryn Higgins has directed the series, while James Duff serves as its showrunner. Moreover, it is created by Brendan Foley and is inspired by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes stories that were released between 1886 and 1927.

The mystery thriller series is set in 1896 London and showcases Sherlock Holmes limiting his detective work following his close friend Watson's kidnapping by a sinister organization. He is forced to team up with his alleged daughter, Amelia Rojas, to uncover the mastermind behind the whole operation.

The official synopsis of Sherlock & Daughter season 1, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Blackmailed and sidelined from investigating, Sherlock Holmes finds hope when a young woman arrives on his doorstep, potentially holding the key to solving the kidnapping of an ambassador's daughter."

Sherlock & Daughter season 1 stars David Thewlis and Blu Hunt in leading roles

1) David Thewlis as Sherlock Holmes

David Thewlis plays the legendary detective in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 (Image via The CW)

In the series, Sherlock Holmes investigates the disappearance of the American ambassador's daughter, Clara Anderson. Additionally, he goes on a quest to save Watson and his landlady Mrs. Hudson, who are kidnapped by a mysterious organization. He takes help from his alleged daughter Amelia Rojas.

David Thewlis is best remembered for playing Remus Lupin in the multibillion-dollar Harry Potter franchise from 2004 to 2011. Among his other popular films are The Big Lebowski, Wonder Woman, The Theory of Everything, War Horse, Enola Holmes 2, Dragonheart, and The Omen.

Furthermore, he played V. M. Varga in the third season of FX's black comedy series Fargo and was nominated for his supporting role at the Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and the Critics' Choice Awards. The English actor has also played John Dee in Netflix's The Sandman, Monsieur Claude Trepagny in National Geographic's Barkskins, and Fagin in Disney+'s The Artful Dodger.

2) Blu Hunt as Amelia Rojas

Blu Hunt seen as Amelia Rojas in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 (Image via The CW)

Amelia Rojas is a young Native American woman from California who arrives in London to meet Sherlock Holmes, believing him to be her real father. With time, she becomes his protégé and helps him solve criminal cases, while using her newfound skills to find her mother's killer.

The American actress Blu Hunt's most prominent roles include playing the Native American witch Inadu Labonair/The Hollow in the supernatural series The Originals and August Catawnee in the sci-fi series Another Life.

Her first film role was playing Danielle Moonstar/Mirage in the superhero film The New Mutants in 2020. Like her character in the film, Blu has Native American heritage and is queer. She also played Alex in Elric Kane's horror film The Dead Thing in 2024.

3) Ardal O'Hanlon as Mr. Halligan

Ardal O'Hanlon as seen in Sherlock & Daughter season 1 (Image via The CW)

In Sherlock & Daughter season 1, Mr. Halligan is the butler working at Sherlock Holmes's residence.

Ardal O'Hanlon is a popular Irish actor and comedian. His film credits include My Freaky Family, Handsome Devil, Wide Open Spaces, The Adventures of Greyfriars Bobby, etc.

From 1995 to 1998, he played Father Dougal McGuire in the award-winning sitcom, Father Ted. He played the leading character of George Sunday/Thermoman in My Hero and DI Jack Mooney in BBC One's comedy drama series Death In Paradise. Ardal has also done guest roles in teen shows like Skins, Derry Girls, and After Hours.

Additionally, the 59-year-old actor has participated in quiz/game shows like Richard Osman's House of Games, Countdown, Taskmaster, Celebrity Mastermind, etc.

4) Fiona Glascott as Lady Violet Somerset

Fiona Glascott as seen in March 2022 (Image via Getty)

Lady Violet Somerset is a former acquaintance of Sherlock Holmes, who trains young girls, like Clara Anderson, to get accustomed to Britain's high society life.

Fiona Glascott played the younger version of Minerva McGonagall in the Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore in 2018 and 2022, respectively. She has also acted in the war film Siege of Jadotville, Resident Evil, Brooklyn, Anton Chekhov's The Duel, Apartment 143 (Emergo), among others.

The Irish actress has starred in the comedy drama series Julia, starring Sarah Lancashire as the renowned French chef Julia Child. Furthermore, Death In Paradise, Casualty, A Touch of Frost, Episodes, and Indian Summers are some of the television shows she has been a part of.

Supporting cast of Sherlock & Daughter season 1

An image of Clara Anderson from Sherlock & Daughter season 1 (Image via The CW)

Gia Hunter as Clara Anderson

Aidan McArdle as Chief Inspector Whitlock

Mary O'Driscoll as Mrs. Halligan

Phillip P. Keene as Paul Anderson

Joe Klocek as Dan/Michael Wylie

Ivana Milicevic as Marjorie Anderson

Kojo Kamara as Clarence Halfpenny

Paul Reid as Inspector Bullivant

Savonna Spracklin as Lucia Rojas

Orén Kinlan as Shaw McPherson

Aisling Kearns as Cassie

Antonio Aakeel as Detective Swann

Seán Duggan as Dr. Watson

Shashi Rami as Bertram Birtwistle

Dougray Scott as Professor Moriarty

Michael Ellen Sean as Magott

Jamie Beamish as Constable Evans

Hyoie O'Grady as Charlie Holroyd

Allan Keating as Mr. Hopper

Caolan Byrne as Dankworth

Owen Roe as Lord Salisbury

Maximilian Henhappel as Herr Bernt

Andy Kellegher as Weams

Ben Waddell as Constable One

Oliver Flitcroft as Constable Weaver

Flynn Gray as Roberto Ricci

Ruairí Heading as Pete Pound

Seamus O'Hara as O'Leary

Doireann May White as Martha Ricci

Jack Meade as Lord Withersea

Charlie Kranz as Pinkerton Detective

Shane Lynch as Innkeeper

Rose O'Neill as Emma

Brendan Farrell as Coffin Fire Inspector

Kasper Andreasen as Cooper

Bryan Quinn as Smales

Senan Jennings as Shrimpy

Bruno Gunn as Purser Curtis

Chris McHallem as Tomkins

Michael Gerwe as Gerald

Anthony Morris as Hackney Driver

Lucas Fleisher as Brandon

Zahra Browne as Ruthie

Sven Moritz as Count Paul Gustave

Lalor Roddy as Colin

Addison Schuh as Countess Helene

Mark P. O'Connor as Arthur

Adam Behan as Coachman

Gareth O'Connor as Doctor Wells

Niamh McCann as Mrs. Morton

John Doran as Jeremy Stephens

Fergal McElherron as Governor Cavanaugh

New episodes of Sherlock & Daughter season 1 will air on Wednesdays on The CW.

