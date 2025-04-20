Netflix’s Ransom Canyon pays tribute to Lori Romero, the late hair stylist and makeup artist

The recently released Netflix drama Ransom Canyon ends its season finale with a tribute to Lori Romero. Viewers who watched the episode may have noticed this brief yet personal dedication. Lori Romero was a hair stylist and makeup artist who worked on several film and television productions before her passing in 2023. Her contribution to the industry and her work behind the scenes on Ransom Canyon were acknowledged through this memorial message.

Ad

The tribute card appeared at the end of the season finale. While no further details were shared during the episode itself, multiple sources like Deadline and IMDb have confirmed that Romero was part of the crew during the show’s production. The brief note serves as a silent recognition of her contribution to the series and the impact she had on the people she worked with.

Romero’s work had previously been credited on other television projects. Although Netflix has not issued a public statement regarding the tribute. Romero’s name was added to honor her involvement in Ransom Canyon. The gesture reflects a common industry practice of remembering crew members who passed away during or after the completion of a production.

Ad

Trending

Who is Lori Romero & what the tribute means in Ransom Canyon?

Ad

The tribute to Lori Romero appears as a title card at the end of the final episode of Ransom Canyon and reads, "In loving memory of Lori Romero." Romero was a makeup artist who passed away on January 1, 2025, while production on the show was still ongoing. The inclusion of her name serves as a formal acknowledgment of her contributions to the show.

Romero had been a key part of the crew and had worked in the makeup and hair departments on several projects before Ransom Canyon. A statement from The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 480 confirmed her passing and described her as a dedicated professional with nine years in the industry. The message also noted,

Ad

"Known for her infectious laughter and her willingness to help anyone in need, Lori was everyone's best friend. She will always be remembered for her big heart and the joy she brought to those around her."

Romero lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where Ransom Canyon was filmed. She is survived by her son, Julian Anzures, as well as other family members. Her previous credits include work on productions such as The Harder They Fall, Deadly Illusions, T@gged, and End of the Road. The tribute card is the show’s way of honoring her role in the series and recognizing her impact within the film and TV community.

Ad

What we know about the show so far?

Quinn stands outside the barn with her horse, smiling in a moment of calm before the tensions of town life unfold. (Image via Netflix)

Ransom Canyon is a Western drama series now available on Netflix, adapted from the book series by New York Times bestselling author Jodi Thomas. Set in the fictional Texas town of Ransom Canyon, the series follows the intertwined lives of three ranching families as they deal with generational conflicts, personal relationships, and shifting loyalties in the backdrop of Texas Hill Country.

Ad

Josh Duhamel stars as Staten Kirkland, a widowed ranch owner who is navigating grief while defending his family's land. Minka Kelly plays Quinn O’Grady, a former concert pianist returning to her hometown to manage the local dance hall. Their on-screen relationship forms one of the show’s core storylines. James Brolin also appears in the cast, along with Marianly Tejada, Jack Schumacher, and others.

The series blends romance, drama, and mystery. It explores themes of love, legacy, and identity while highlighting both romantic and platonic relationships. With its ensemble cast and rural setting, The show offers a character-driven narrative that reflects the emotional stakes and land-based conflicts central to the source material.

The series was created by April Blair and directed in part by Amanda Marsalis. Filming took place in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvashi Vijay More Urvashi Vijay More is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, with a strong foundation in digital journalism. After earning her Bachelor’s in Mass Communication from the University of Mumbai, she further enhanced her expertise with a Master’s from the University of Strathclyde. Urvashi’s education equipped her with exceptional skills in digital storytelling, SEO, and content optimization.



With over 2 years of experience, Urvashi has held various positions, including as an SEO Journalist and Sub-editor at Breakthrough Press in Glasgow, a Social Media Intern at Enzoleague. Urvashi has also contributed to Marathi short films while working at Meghnirmayee Creations. Her fascination with entertainment especially beats like K-culture, reality TV, and celebrity trends fuels her writing, allowing her to connect with the readers through in-depth and engaging content.



She is particularly inspired by artists such as BTS, The Weeknd, and appreciates the thought-provoking themes found in Studio Ghibli films. In addition to her writing, Urvashi enjoys exploring a wide range of films or scrolling through fan theories. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE