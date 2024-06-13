Netflix Unchained season 2: Everything to know about

Netflix released Tour de France: Unchained season 2 on June 11, 2024. The makers of the series are also known for F1: Drive to Survive. Unchained 2 offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes of the 2023 Tour de France.

Unchained season 2 covers the highs and lows of the challenging race. It shows popular cyclists like Tadej Pogacar from UAE Team Emirates and Mark Cavendish of Astana-Qazaqstan.

Unchained season 2 has eight episodes and each episode is about 40 minutes long. It features interviews of team managers such as Marc Madiot of Groupama-FDJ and Jonathan Vaughters of EF Education-EasyPost.

The official synopsis of the Unchained 2 is:

“Through tears and triumph, the engrossing docuseries follows several elite cycling teams as they compete in the world's most grueling bike race.”

Trending

What is Unchained season 2 about?

Unchained season 2 delves into the 2023 Tour de France and the best cyclists from all over the world participating in it. Tour de France is a racing competition that involves 21 stages and as the series moves ahead viewers will get to see the riders’ preparation, tactics, and personal challenges.

The eight-episode series tells the experiences of many teams, emphasizing the rivalries, teamwork, and sheer willpower needed to compete at this level. Every episode offers a fresh viewpoint on the developing drama by concentrating on distinct teams and significant incidents from the race. The show encapsulates everything that makes the Tour de France a great sporting event, from the furious sprints and strenuous peaks to the tactical choices made by team management.

Unchained season 2 stage 1 race route (Image via Netflix)

What to expect

Tour de France: Unchained season 2 promises an exciting blend of intense action and a poignant storyline in its upcoming second season. Along with showcasing the riders' tactical prowess and physical endurance, the exhibition digs into the individual journeys and sacrifices that shaped it. The Tour de France is brought to life like never before for fans, who have unique access to team meetings, rider preparations, and events surrounding race day.

Interviews with journalists and team management give the story more substance by supplying context and professional perspectives on the events that are taking place. Intriguingly, the series also doesn't back down from contentious subjects like doping and racial issues.

Teams featured in Unchained season 2

The series covers various teams, including:

EF Education-EasyPost

AG2R Citroën

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Bahrain Victorious

Ineos Grenadiers

Jumbo-Visma

Soudal Quick-Step

Groupama-FDJ

UAE Team Emirates

Astana-Qazaqstan

Bora-Hansgrohe

Episodes in Unchained season 2

The episodes are dedicated team-wise and highlight different struggles throughout the storyline. The episodes’ official synopses are as follows:

1) No Risk, No Reward-

“In the wake of a tragic accident, a shaky peloton starts off the tour in Basque country as team EF Education-EasyPost pins all its hopes on one rider.”

2) The Third Man-

“Ben O' Conner, the new leader of team AG2R-Citroen, sets his sights on the first mountain stage as fellow Australian Jai Hindley, vies for the same win.”

3) No Mercy-

“Alpecin-Deceuninck's star sprinter, Jasper Philipsen, stops at nothing to win every sprint stage while Mark Cavendish looks to set a new tour record.”

4) For Gino-

“Having recently lost their beloved friend and team member Gino Mader, the riders of team Bahrain Victorious are determined to win a stage in his honor.”

5) The Enemy Within-

“An INEOS-Grenadiers leader Tom Pidcock struggles to adapt to a shifting team strategy, Stage 14 sees Tadej Pogacar encounter a frustrating obstacle.”

6) Domination-

“Stage 16 brings about a grueling time trial that ends with a vertiginous climb. As Jonas Vingegaard excels, suspicions about his performance arise.”

7) Kamikaze Mission

“Faced with their worst ever tour, Soudal Quick-Step turns to Julian Alaphilippe for a stage win -- but will team tensions and past injury get in the way?”

8) The Last Dance

“An adoring crowd awaits Thibaut Pinot on his last ever mountain stage. As the peloton reaches the Champs-Elysees, Jasper Philipsen strives to win again.”

Fans can watch the Unchained season 2 on Netflix starting from June 11, 2024