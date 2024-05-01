Senna on Netflix: Everything we know so far

The legacy of Ayrton Senna, the renowned Brazilian Formula 1 driver, will be celebrated in a new Netflix series. Titled Senna, the six-episode series delves deep into the life and career of the three-time world champion, exploring his triumphs and tragedies, both on and off the track.

As seen in the trailer, the series brings to life the racer's journey from the start of his motor racing career to his untimely death in 1994. Senna is directed by Vicente Amorim and Julia Rezende, while Gullane serves as the producer of the series. The release date is yet to be announced.

What is Senna All About?

The drama miniseries, Senna, will uncover the racer's early ventures in motorsport, depicting his migration to England to partake in Formula Ford.

A pivotal narrative thread will be Ayrton's maiden triumph in his birthplace, which was achieved despite a notable technical setback. The series will also give a glimpse of the racer's connections, including his rapport with McLaren team principal Ron Dennis and other personalities.

The series' tragic climax will follow Senna's car crash at the San Marino Grand Prix in Imola, Italy.

The narrative will unfold with a notable subplot - Senna's feud with fellow racer Alain Prost, which evolved into one of Formula 1's most notorious conflicts. Their competitive interplay and differing personalities fueled much of their tension.

Apart from the racer's accomplishments, the series will also focus on Senna's private life, familial ties, and friendships, including his relationship with Brazilian TV presenter Xuxa.

Ultimately, the series will spotlight the influence of the racer's life and heritage, commemorating his position in motorsport history.

Cast of Senna explored

The cast of the Netflix series brings to life a range of real-world figures pivotal to the driver's story. Gabriel Leone stars as the racer himself, capturing his charisma and passion for racing. Other key cast members include Pâmela Tomé as the racer's girlfriend Xuxa, Matt Mella as his rival Alain Prost, and Patrick Kennedy as McLaren team principal Ron Dennis.

The series also features:

Gabriel Louchard as Brazilian sports announcer Galvão Bueno

Alice Wegmann as the racer's first wife, Lilian Vasconcelos

Camila Márdila as Senna's sister Vivianne Senna

Christian Malheiros as Senna's friend Mourinho.

Hugo Bonemer as Nelson Piquet

Julia Foti as Adriane Galisteu

Marco Ricca as the racer's father "Maurão"

Susana Ribeiro as his mother Zaza.

Supporting cast members include Kaya Scodelario as fictional journalist Laura, Arnaud Viard as Jean-Marie Balestre, Joe Hurst as Keith Sutton, and many others.