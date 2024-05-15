3 Body Problem renewed by Netflix, new episodes to conclude the tale

After a successful first season, which was among Netflix's most-watched shows for at least three weeks, 3 Body Problem has been renewed for a second season, as per the latest update from Netflix. The new set of episodes will reportedly take the series to its ultimate conclusion, shutting the curtains on the story as well.

The first season of the Hugo Award-winning Chinese novel adaptation premiered on March 21, 2024, with eight episodes, effectively winning the crowd from the start. Since then, fans have been eager to see an update for the second season as the story was left hanging midway.

Now, Netflix has confirmed that the show has been greenlit for new episodes, though the streamer has not yet disclosed how many seasons or episodes it has commissioned. It is worth noting that the sci-fi drama is one of the most expensive Netflix shows ever, with each episode costing upwards of $20 million.

3 Body Problem creators want to wrap up the story with the news of renewal

3 Body Problem is helmed by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss, alongside Alexander Woo. The creators recently released a statement announcing the renewal, emphasizing that one of the primary reasons for the show's renewal is their desire to conclude the story of Liu Cixin's novel.

The three creators said in a joint statement:

"We’re thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion...Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!"

Peter Friedlander, the Vice President of scripted series at Netflix, added to this, saying:

"The extraordinary 3 Body Problem, brought to life with the deft hands of Benioff, Weiss and Woo, will soar to never-before-seen heights as they tackle the rest of the mind-blowing journey through Death’s End. Their brilliant vision as storytellers is matched by their amazing partnership — and, just like the fans, we can’t wait to see what they have in store."

Apart from the second season of 3 Body Problem, Benioff and Weiss have also reportedly renewed their deal with Netflix for more shows and projects in the future.

Netflix is also yet to announce when fans can expect a second season or when they are planning to go on the floor with the project. More details are expected soon.

More about 3 Body Problem

Based on Liu Cixin's Chinese novel of the same name, 3 Body Problem is a Netflix series that follows a group of scientists who discover that humans are not the most advanced species in the universe and that humanity may have to soon deal with an even more advanced species.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"A fateful decision made in 1960s China reverberates in the present, where a group of scientists partner with a detective to confront an existential planetary threat."

The series stars Liam Cunningham, Rosalind Chao, Zine Tseng, and Benedict Wong, among many others.

The first season of 3 Body Problem is now streaming on Netflix.