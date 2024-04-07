What is the scientific meaning behind 3 Body Problem? Explained

3 Body Problem season one premiered on Netflix on March 21, 2024. The subject of the show revolves around how it is possible to predict the movements of three-point masses, a notion that is linked to classical mechanics and physics. A special case of the n-body problem—the three-body problem—cannot be solved analytically for most initial conditions, and only numerical methods can be used.

In simpler terms, let's consider there are three cars on the road. Giving each car a push will lead to understanding which way each will go. But when one car moves, it might bump into the others, causing them to move in different ways too. So, it becomes tricky to predict exactly where each car will end up because they're all affecting each other's movements. That's what scientists call the Three-Body Problem.

The science-fiction drama is based on Liu Cixin's novel of the same name. Created by David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo, the series is helmed by Rian Johnson as executive producer. Scientists like George William Hill and Karl Sundman have been pioneers in unpacking this complex dynamical system.

What is the science and theory of the Three Body Problem?

To understand the three-body problem, it is important to first grasp the concept of a three-point mass system. In physics, a point mass is a theoretical object that has mass but takes up no physical space, simplifying calculations and analyses.

When three-point masses are placed at the corners of a triangle, as shown in the scenario, the system's center of mass is an important concept. Here, the "scenario" is a theoretical configuration in which a triangle's three-point masses are located at its corners.

This arrangement is the foundation of the Three-Body Problem in physics, providing a basic framework for studying the difficulties of forecasting the motion of these masses under gravitational interactions.

The basics of the Three Body Problem are the problem of predicting the motion of three mass points that interact through their gravitational forces. Unlike simpler two-body problems, three-body problems cannot be analytically solved at any general equation level because of their chaotic behavior.

So it requires numerical computation instead. The problem has a historical value that dates back to the study of the Moon, Earth, and the Sun and is a specific case of the n-body problem, where n is the number of interacting bodies.

First, the Efimov effect and numerical simulation techniques have been potential tools that have solved the complexity of this problem. There are now several possible solutions for this problem that have already been discovered.

What is the actual problem of the 3 Body Problem?

The real trouble with the Three Body Problem consists of predicting the motion of three-point masses under their gravitational forces. This superimposes the system with the introduction of the third body because the complicated interactions don't predict anymore.

So it can result in the objects flying away, colliding with each other, or moving in different directions. The law of conservation of energy stands in a central position in this case. This makes the process of stabilizing three gravitational objects difficult, as well as the prediction of their movement.

Computational algorithms that are capable of solving different stability issues among theoretical three-body systems were conceived. However, the practical implementation of these solutions outside of theoretical models was challenging.

The series 3 Body Problem focuses on a team of scientists who are studying the probable extraterrestrial threat, which poses a serious danger to Earth. This danger lies in a decision that was made during China’s Cultural Revolution in the 1960s.

This was when a special unit attempted to connect with the aliens, but this resulted in the consequences of the present day. The two coalitions emerge with their various approaches. One has a tough negotiating position and the other has a go-with-the-flow approach, resulting in a division among humans at a critical time that is explored in detail in 3 Body Problem.

Is the 3 Body Problem philosophical?

3 Body Problem is undoubtedly philosophical. Liu Cixin's book is about huge philosophical questions and themes like urban decay and survival activities by sentient life as the last resort to explore existential and ethical dilemmas profoundly.

It is this mixing of science and philosophy that gives the series 3 Body Problem more dimension and makes it so that it is not only a scientific investigation but also a study that covers the more fundamental issues facing humanity.

Is 3 Body Problem hard science fiction?

Yes, The Three-Body Problem book and its adaptation are science fiction in the widest sense of the term. It further digs into scientific topics such as planetary physics, quantum mechanics, and other scientific domains. Being scientifically exact and scientifically admissible allows for more fictitious characters and scenarios.

This narrative is, however, kept scientifically grounded. Even though there are a few assumptions, the writer tries to keep the scientific elements realistic and within the domain of hard science fiction.

3 Body Problem is streaming on Netflix.