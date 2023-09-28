Where to get Urban Decay eyeshadow primer? How to use, price, and more details explored

Known for its high-end cosmetic products, Urban Decay recently introduced its best-selling eyeshadow primer. Since the creation of the beauty brand, it has followed high-quality products and generated cutting-edge formulations. Their eyeshadow primer has become a cult favorite among beauty enthusiasts as this award-winning makeup product sets the eyeshadow for a whole day of makeup.

The Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion comes in a formula tint of nude beige color that locks the eyeshadow makeup down. Sometimes, light and less pigmented eyeshadow tends to smear or fade on its own, but applying this primer before the eyeshadow creates a creaseless color that lasts for 24 hours. As such, Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer's specialty in holding eye makeup has become a remarkable essential step in each makeup routine.

The Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer comes in four shades that are formulated with polymer technology. The liquid formula in this eyeshadow primer consists of a crease-free formula leaving the eye color more vibrant and giving it a whole highly-pigmented eyesadow look.

This eyeshadow primer is made with 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free ingredients, making it a long-wear waterproof smoothing product. Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion is now available on Amazon, Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Macy's Target, and other beauty retailers for $27.

Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion is suitable for oily eyelids and lasts up to 24 hours

Headquartered in California, Urban Decay was established in January 1996 and is a subsidiary brand of French cosmetics company L'Oréal. Since the brand's establishment, they have come up with bigger formulations with their beauty products that have been highly appreciated by their customers. And for an easy canvas-wear eye makeup look, the brand's eyeshadow primer is the right choice.

Us Weekly shared the benefits and usage of this particular product and how it became a cult-favorite eyeshadow primer. In a review press release by the magazine outlet on 25 August 2023, they mentioned the reviews received from people worldwide raving about how goof the Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer is. As per US Weekly, one reviewer even stated:

"There’s no creasing or fallout as time goes by. I’ve even sinned of falling asleep wearing makeup (many times), and I usually wake up the next day saying ‘Dang, at least my eyes still look good. No morning-after mess here"!

One of the eyeshadow primers also contains anti-aging properties that help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. All of their eyeshadow primer ranges work as a formula that is almost like glue. At times, it can be used as an eraser if one messed up, just add some more on the eyelids and continue again. The primer comes in four different colors that are offered with the same quality but slight variations:

Original Transparent: L ight-transparent primer, it makes the eyeshadow color pop more.

Urban Decay's Eyeshadow Primer Potion is loved and used by many makeup artists as it makes the eye makeup look like glue. This eyeshadow primer can keep the vibrancy of the eyeshadow without wearing it off or leaving any crease for up to 24 hours. As mentioned earlier, the product comes in four primer variations and has since become a popular item by the brand.