Eyeshadow primers can be a life-changing technique if an individual seeks to elevate the staying power of each eye look. The use of eyeshadow primers can be helpful as they have the consistency to manage the oils present on our eyelids.

That is why these eyeshadow primers are an ideal and best choice to make if one wants to eradicate the cut crease that comes on the eyelids and ends up muddying together because we just applied the product to bare skin. Face primers are completely different from eyeshadow primers, as they don't work on our eyelids. These tiny spaces have super thin skin and hold the colors onto the eyes.

To solve this problem and bring the best solutions, we have jotted down some of the top 5 must-have eyeshadow primers that work wonders and are extremely underrated among makeup lovers but have unique qualities hidden behind them. These eyeshadow primers can perform at their best, especially during the coming moist and sweaty monsoon months of 2023.

Fenty Beauty to MAC: 5 best Eyeshadow primers of 2023

1) Rare Beauty Weightless Eyeshadow Primer

The eyeshadow primer from Rare Beauty rarely feels presentable on the eyelids once applied. It is why the product feels light and silky smooth on the surface of the skin. The formula comes in a peachy tint shade, which leaves behind a brightening effect on the eyeshadow colors once applied.

Not only this, the eyeshadow primer is a crease-proof mixture that gives a more pigmented and final touch to the makeup look. The product is available at Sephora, Amazon, and other beauty retailers for $21.

2) Urban Decay Eyeshadow Primer Potion

The eyeshadow primer from Urban Decay offers a wide range of persistent qualities in its formula's lightweight texture and almost serum-like consistency. The texture of the primer spreads evenly and gets into the skin smoothly without breaking down.

The Urban Decay Primer Potion is super easy to work with and locks in all shadows in a place all day without any creasing. It tries to cover each base evenly. The product is available on Amazon, Ulta Beauty, Sephora, and other beauty retailers for $27.

3) Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Amplifying Eye Primer

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty has offered eyeshadow primers for all the beauty lovers out there. This primer formula comes in a pink-toned color that melts directly onto the skin and presents a translucent base. This eyeshadow primer leaves out the best skincare benefits for the skin as well. The product smooths out the eyelids and enhances color payoff.

The product is available on Amazon, Ulta Beauty, Sephora, and other beauty retailers for $22.

4) MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot

The MAC Paint Pot eyeshadow primer comes in a variety of 15 shades. Through this, beauty lovers get a range of picks based on their complemented skin tone. The texture of this particular eyeshadow primer has a creamy tendency and is packed in a pot container that can be worn alone or as a primer for other shadows.

The formula dries down smoothly and is easily blendable on skin and eyelids if it's applied with the help of a finger or brush. The product is available at Target, Ulta Beauty, and other beauty retailers for $25.

5) Too Faced Shadow Insurance

Too Faced Shadow Insurance eyeshadow primer comes in a waterproof formula that doesn't remove the colors of the eyelids. The texture comes in a silky, smooth formula that is completely colorless. With the help of this, it seeps directly into the skin tone and preps the skin well by smoothing it out before application and better wear.

The product is available at Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Amazon, Target, Macy's, and other beauty retailers for $27.

One of the best parts about eyeshadow primers is that they provide good coverage and long-lasting features that last up to 24 hours. It is why these primers stand out among their own features.

From Rare Beauty to Too Faced, we have shared some of the long-wear, waterproof, translucent, and colorless formulas, among many others, so it would help elevate each of your eye makeup games. To explore these hidden, underrated gems, it's best to give these beauties a try, as they stand as the top 5 must-have eyeshadow primers of 2023.