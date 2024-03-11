One Piece: Blackbeard will steal more than just Pluton from Wano (& this theory proves it)

One Piece is well known for its complex narratives and unexpected twists. A popular theory circulating among fans suggests that the notorious Blackbeard Pirates may have their sights set on more than just the ancient weapon Pluton in Wano Country. According to this theory, led by their Captain Marshall D. Teach, also called Blackbeard, may be on his way to obtain the reincarnated Devil Fruits of Kaido, Orochi, and Kanjuro.
This concept gains support from introducing Devil Fruit reincarnation during the Punk Hazard story arc, specifically regarding the Sara Sara no Mi, Model: Axolotl fruit. Additionally, Caribou, who has secretly watched the Straw Hat Pirates, possesses crucial intelligence about Pluton's location. It is speculated that Caribou will reveal this intel to Blackbeard, guiding him to Wano.
One Piece: Blackbeard's Quest for Reincarnated Devil Fruits in Wano
The theory suggests that the Sara Sara no Mi, Model: Axolotl's reincarnation in Punk Hazard sets a precedent for other Devil Fruits to return to their original locations. Since Kaido, Orochi, and Kanjuro were mighty Devil Fruit users, their special powers could potentially be reborn in Wano.
Blackbeard, known for his strong desire to gain powerful Devil Fruits, would undoubtedly be interested in such a chance. Obtaining these once formidable abilities would greatly boost Blackbeard's already strong strength and help him in his pursuit of supremacy.
Caribou, a former member of the notorious Caribou Pirates, has been closely tracking the movements of the Straw Hat Pirates. During his time with the Straw Hat Pirates, Caribou discovered the location of Pluton, one of the ancient weapons possessing immense destructive capability.
It is believed that Caribou will relay this pivotal information to Blackbeard, fueling the Blackbeard Pirates' interest and motivating them to advance towards Wano. With Pluton and the reborn Devil Fruits within their control, Blackbeard's crew would evolve into an even more formidable force to contend with.
One Piece: Blackbeard's Acquisition of Multiple Devil Fruits
Blackbeard's possession of the Yami Yami no Mi devil fruit granting darkness manipulation and nullifying other abilities, combined with the earthquaking might of the Gura Gura no Mi, have solidified his standing as a formidable foe. The Yami Yami no Mi allows Blackbeard to control darkness and negate other Devil Fruit. Its combo with the Gura Gura no Mi enabling powerful tremors capable of widespread wreckage makes Blackbeard a force.
Just how he obtained these fruits is up for debate among fans. Some speculate Blackbeard has an unusual physiology permitting multiple devil fruit usages, while others propose he employed advanced methods or shadowy rituals to gain such strengths.
Blackbeard emerged as a powerful figure and his relentless quest for might render him a prime antagonist in One Piece. His actions carried varied effects in the One Piece world, such as Whitebeard's death, and the disturbance of the balance in power between the Pirates and the Marines. Blackbeard's aspirations and exploiting any chance to achieve his aims labels him a formidable foe for the Straw Hat Pirates.
Final thoughts
Blackbeard's plan to steal more from Wano gains validity considering Devil Fruit's reincarnation and his thirst for power. Gaining Kaido, Orochi, and Kanjuro's reincarnated fruits, plus Pluton's location, strengthens Blackbeard's forces. As the story progresses, his battle with the Straw Hats promises an epic clash deciding the One Piece world's future.