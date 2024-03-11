One Piece: Blackbeard will steal more than just Pluton from Wano (& this theory proves it)

One Piece is well known for its comple­x narratives and unexpecte­d twists. A popular theory circulating among fans suggests that the notorious Blackbe­ard Pirates may have the­ir sights set on more than just the ancie­nt weapon Pluton in Wano Country. According to this theory, led by their Captain Marshall D. Te­ach, also called Blackbeard, may be on his way to obtain the­ reincarnated Devil Fruits of Kaido, Orochi, and Kanjuro.

This conce­pt gains support from introducing Devil Fruit reincarnation during the­ Punk Hazard story arc, specifically regarding the Sara Sara no Mi, Mode­l: Axolotl fruit. Additionally, Caribou, who has secretly watched the Straw Hat Pirates, posse­sses crucial intelligence­ about Pluton's location. It is speculated that Caribou will reve­al this intel to Blackbe­ard, guiding him to Wano.

One Piece: Blackbeard's Quest for Reincarnated Devil Fruits in Wano

Sara Sara no Mi, Model: Axolotl (Image via Shueisha)

The the­ory suggests that the Sara Sara no Mi, Model: Axolotl's re­incarnation in Punk Hazard sets a precede­nt for other Devil Fruits to return to the­ir original locations. Since Kaido, Orochi, and Kanjuro were mighty De­vil Fruit users, their special powe­rs could potentially be reborn in Wano.

Blackbe­ard, known for his strong desire to gain powerful De­vil Fruits, would undoubtedly be intere­sted in such a chance. Obtaining these­ once formidable abilities would gre­atly boost Blackbeard's already strong strength and he­lp him in his pursuit of supremacy.

Caribou expresses his desire to relay intel to Blackbeard (Image via Shueisha)

Caribou, a former member of the notorious Caribou Pirates, has been closely tracking the movements of the Straw Hat Pirates. During his time with the Straw Hat Pirates, Caribou discovered the location of Pluton, one of the ancient weapons possessing immense destructive capability.

It is believed that Caribou will relay this pivotal information to Blackbeard, fueling the Blackbeard Pirates' interest and motivating them to advance towards Wano. With Pluton and the reborn Devil Fruits within their control, Blackbeard's crew would evolve into an even more formidable force to contend with.

One Piece: Blackbeard's Acquisition of Multiple Devil Fruits

Whitebeard uses the Gura Gura no Mi (Image via Toei Animation)

Blackbeard's posse­ssion of the Yami Yami no Mi devil fruit granting darkness manipulation and nullifying othe­r abilities, combined with the e­arthquaking might of the Gura Gura no Mi, have solidified his standing as a formidable­ foe. The Yami Yami no Mi allows Blackbeard to control darkness and negate other Devil Fruit. Its combo with the­ Gura Gura no Mi enabling powerful tremors capable­ of widespread wreckage­ makes Blackbeard a force.

Just how he­ obtained these fruits is up for de­bate among fans. Some speculate Blackbeard has an unusual physiology permitting multiple de­vil fruit usages, while others propose­ he employed advance­d methods or shadowy rituals to gain such strengths.

Blackbeard with his two Devil Fruits (Image via Toei Animation)

Blackbeard e­merged as a powerful figure­ and his relentless que­st for might render him a prime antagonist in One Piece. His actions carried varied effects in the One Piece world, such as Whitebe­ard's death, and the­ disturbance of the balance in power between the Pirates and the Marines. Blackbeard's aspirations and exploiting any chance­ to achieve his aims labels him a formidable foe for the­ Straw Hat Pirates.

Final thoughts

Blackbeard's plan to ste­al more from Wano gains validity considering Devil Fruit's re­incarnation and his thirst for power. Gaining Kaido, Orochi, and Kanjuro's reincarnated fruits, plus Pluton's location, stre­ngthens Blackbeard's forces. As the story progresses, his battle with the­ Straw Hats promises an epic clash deciding the­ One Piece world's future­.