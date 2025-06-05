The thriller and action Korean drama Weak Hero Class 2 premiered on April 25, 2025. The drama featured a star-studded cast, including Park Ji-hoon, Ryeo U, Choi Min-yeong, Lee Min-jae, Bae Na-ra, and Lee Jun-young. It was directed by Han Jun-hee and Park Dhan-he and written by screenwriter Yoo Su-min.

Weak Hero Class 2 follows the story of Yeon Si-eun, who is transferred to Eunjang High School. However, he still bears the burden and scars of the past, where he failed to protect his friend. Despite trauma, he forms a deep friendship with Park Hu-min, Seo Jun-tae, and Ko Hyeon-tak. However, they have to face the rival gang led by Na Baek-jin, who is determined to break them apart.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's personal opinion and may contain spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

3 things you might have missed from Weak Hero Class 2

1) Si-eun's best friend, Su-ho, was in a coma throughout the show

Throughout Weak Hero Class 2, Si-eun's (played by Park Ji-hoon) best friend, Su-ho (played by Choi Hyun-wook), was in a state of coma. For those unversed, Su-ho was in this state after being beaten by Beom-seok (played by Hong-kyung) in the first installment of the drama.

During this time, Si-eun would regularly visit his best friend and text him updates about his life. However, he would never see him face-to-face.

By the end of the show, Su-ho woke up from the coma. After receiving the call that his best friend had finally gained consciousness, Si-eun rushed to see him. He also introduced him to his new group of friends from Eunjang High School.

2) The drama's plot was different from the webtoon

Weak Hero Class was adapted from the webtoon of the same name, authored by SeoPass and illustrated by Kim Jin-seok (Razen). While the show followed the beginning of the webtoon, where the male protagonist bravely confronted bullies, the adaptation did not completely follow the original plot.

Rather, it included the flashback scenes from season 1. Moreover, many characters and their backstories were not incorporated in the second installment, which was a prominent part of the webtoon.

3) Baek-jin was not a villain in Weak Hero Class 2

Bae Na-ra played the character of Na Baek-jin in the drama Weak Hero Class 2. Initially, he appeared to be an antagonist, trying every method to incorporate Eunjang High School into his union of schools. However, he failed each time because his childhood friend, Park Hu-min, also known as Ben Park, protected the students.

Although Baek-jin had grown apart from Ben Park over the years, he still wished good things for his best friend. Even during the fight scenes, he was worried about Ben getting hurt.

After he died at the hands of the real villain, Han, it was well understood that he was actually a genuine friend, trying his best to regain Ben Park's trust.

Weak Hero Class 2 is available to stream on Netflix.

