“About to out act Sydney Sweeney”: Netizens react as Trisha Paytas confirms she will appear in ‘Euphoria’ season 3

Trisha Paytas seems to have confirmed her presence in the third season of the Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya starrer show, Euphoria. On her Just Trish podcast with Oscar Gracey, released on October 8, the YouTuber briefly spoke about how she got many offers after Euphoria.

Euphoria is a show that premiered in June 2019. It features the lives of a few high school students as they deal with drugs, social media, money, and more. The third season of the show is expected to be released next year. Trisha Paytas now appears to have confirmed her presence in the show.

Gracey said Paytas:

“Maybe now that you’re on Euphoria, you’ll get on Overcompensating."

Paytas replied:

"They couldn't afford me. I really thought I was unstoppable ‘cause I was doing so many calls after [Euphoria]. Maybe one day I can show my Euphoria self tape."

“I don’t know if I can. I got to find out the logistics maybe once it airs or something like that. But yeah, I think I really nailed it,” she added.

Fans online reacted to this, as one X (formerly Twitter) user:

"Oh she’s about to out act Sydney Sweeney"

puffpuff 5 naira @reyblvrd @PopBase Oh she’s about to out act Sydney Sweeney

Another speculated,

Global Index @TheGlobal_Index @TrishCrave she’s replacing sydney sweeney and playing cassie

Another commented,

Human Chanel @dafr3ak @PopBase Yes. Cassie is gonna find out she’s adopted and Trisha will take her to a different country making her disappear in the first episode. We won.

Fans continued to share mixed reactions to the news of Paytas joining Euphoria Season 3:

Queen @QUEENP0P @PopBase just as long as she doesnt ruin my fav show

Another wrote,

َ @pinksview @PopBase this is so random like she be doing anything and i’m living for it

Another commented,

ellie ⋆.𐙚 ̊ @phobicgay @PopBase Ain’t nobody want this

Trisha Paytas was reportedly set to be guest star on Euphoria Season 2

Trisha Paytas In Concert - Austin, TX (Image Source: Getty)

In an episode of the Frenemies podcast, released on May 5, 2021, Trisha Paytas spoke about how she was going to feature in the second season of Euphoria. She explained that she was being considered for the role of a plus-sized influencer, saying:

"I was going to do a TV show, and I was kind of excited. They reached out to me specifically. I didn't have to audition. It was for a plus-sized influencer. I was like, 'I'm the plus-sized influencer.'"

Paytas then said that she "never heard back from them" and eventually wasn't selected for the role in the Emmy-winning show. The second season of the show premiered on January 9, 2022, and had eight episodes.

Notably, no one from Euphoria confirmed Paytas' story in 2021. They haven't opened up about her role in the third season either.

Sydney Sweeney shared her thoughts on Euphoria Season 3

The third season of Euphoria will see the characters of Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and more move out of high school. It will reportedly be a time jump of around five years from the second season.

In an interview shared by Indie Wire on June 9 this year, Sydney Sweeney shared what viewers can expect from her character, Cassie, in the third season, saying:

“Goodness. I can say that it’s going to be a wild ride. I was definitely very shocked by the turns of Cassie’s life. I’m very excited for the entire show.”

On returning to shoot with her fellow castmates from the show, the actor added:

“I’m so happy to be back. It feels like I’m with my OG family. We’ve been doing this since I was 20 years old. There are many crew members who are still here from Season 1 and Season 2. It’s like a reunion.”

The shooting for Euphoria Season 3 reportedly ended in September 2025 and it will be released next year.

