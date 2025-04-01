"Absolutely heartbreaking"- Adolescence episode 4 leaves viewers shaken as it exposes the brutal reality of parenting and influence

Adolescence episode 4, the final chapter of the hit Netflix series, deals with the aftermath of Jamie Miller's arrest for stabbing his classmate, Katie Leonard, to death. It also depicts his parents, Eddie and Manda Miller, blaming themselves and wondering if they could have done more for their 13-year-old son.

The four-part series, Adolescence, premiered on Netflix on March 13, 2025. It has won universal acclaim for realistically portraying how young boys are affected by the pressures of social media and brings up themes of toxic masculinity.

Fans reacted to the show's finale on social media platforms. The episode depicts the Miller family coming to terms with their son's actions. One Reddit user praised Adolescence episode 4 for focusing on the family's struggle to accept their new reality.

"Episode 4 was absolutely heartbreaking and some of the best acting I’ve seen in a while. The trial wasn’t important, this was to focus on the people something like this effects. The victims best friend, the teachers, the psychologist, his family."

Comment byu/deadlynightshade14 from discussion intelevision Expand Post

Many viewers posted their responses to watching Adolescence episode 4 on Reddit.

"So true, I'm watching the last few minutes of episode 4, crying my eyes out. This limited series has made me feel so human! The female officer, when at the school talked about how it got to her that the victim isn't remembered in all of this, but this series shows the aftermath for the people.... the people touched by this person who has caused all of this," said one user.

"The point of the episode is that there isn’t closure for the family. Lisa (the daughter) said as much when she said “Jamie is ours.” He will be an open wound for that family forever," wrote one user.

"When he tucks the teddy bear in, I was destroyed," one user said.

Others felt that Adolescence episode 4 was a letdown in comparison to the rest of the series.

"Was i the only one who didn’t like the last episode at all, they could’ve done a court episode , shown his sentencing , it was just the family dealing with it mainly only the dad , and felt like fillers the entire episode as they’re talking about memories they had with their kid. IMO absolutely amazing series but that last episode really bored me out of it, the only update u get on the case is he’s pleading guilty," said one user.

"I skipped a lot of it after they spent a good 5 mins rambling on in the van, and kept skipping… kept skipping… kept skipping… credits. I went back to see if they even mentioned what happened or have any resolution but nope :/ I’m way more interested in Jamie during the last episode than I am watching his family breakdown at a hardware store," shared one user.

"I could not agree with you more! Thought the series was amazing up until that last episode. I think the family perspective is important, but not an entire episode, particularly the Last one!" added another user.

A brief recap of Adolescence episode 4

An image of the Millers from Adolescence episode 4 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Adolescence episode 4 takes place 13 months after Katie's murder and Jamie's arrest. The Miller family still copes with the life-changing incident and braces for Jamie's upcoming trial. After his plumber's van is vandalized by teen boys, Eddie and his family go to a hardware store to buy fresh paint. The store employee voices his support for Jamie, but Eddie walks away without engaging him.

Outside, he grabs hold of one of the teen boys and flies into a rage until Manda urges him to calm down. Eddie angrily throws the paint over his van but makes a big mess.

Since it is Eddie's 50th birthday, he plans to take his wife, Manda, and daughter, Lisa, to watch a movie in the evening. Jamie calls his father from prison to wish him and informs his family that he will be pleading guilty to Katie's murder.

At the end of Adolescence episode 4, Eddie enters Jamie's bedroom and breaks down over his failure as a parent. He takes one of his son's teddy bears, kisses it softly on the forehead, and apologizes as if he is interacting with Jamie.

While speaking to Tudum on March 13, 2025, director Philip Barantini reflected on Jamie's decision to plead guilty and its effect on his family in Adolescence episode 4.

"Imagine that someone you love has been on a life support machine. You’ve been hoping and praying that they stay alive. Then, in this moment, the doctor finally tells you, 'There’s nothing else we can do, and we’re going to switch the machine off.' That’s what Jamie pleading guilty is for the Millers," he said.

The cast and crew of Adolescence

Adolescence is created and written by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham. All four episodes of the series are directed by Philip Barantini, with each episode filmed in a single, continuous shot.

In the crime drama series, Owen Cooper plays the accused murderer, Jamie Miller. His father, Eddie Miller, is portrayed by Stephen Graham, while Christine Tremarco plays his mother, Manda Miller, and Amélie Pease plays his sister, Lisa Miller.

Moreover, Erin Doherty stars as clinical psychologist Briony Ariston. Ashley Walters appears as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe and Faye Marsay plays his deputy, Misha Frank. Emilia Holliday plays the murder victim, Katie Leonard.

Viewers can watch Adolescence episode 4 and the rest of the episodes on Netflix.

