7 shows to watch if you liked Adolescence

Containing only four episodes, Adolescence is the latest crime drama that has got fans of the genre talking. In addition to the immersive performances by the talented cast, Adolescence has earned much praise for its detailed cinematography and intelligent dialogue. The star of the show is Owen Cooper who plays Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old boy, arrested for the murder of a classmate.

Adolescence is a slow burn but because each scene is shot in one take, viewers can't help but become invested in the evolving situation on screen. Unlike other crime shows, Adolescence's narrative isn't action-packed, instead, it focuses on how modern societal expectations and the obsession with social media have impacted the youth of today.

Like Adolescence, there are other shows, mentioned on this list, that also blend crime drama, suspense and family dynamics.

1) 13 Reasons Why (2017)

This show explores important issues faced by teens (Image via Netflix)

In Adolescence, it is apparent that young people can be exploited and manipulated by their peers which can lead to dire consequences. The same unfortunate truth is also explored in 13 Reasons Why containing four seasons and 49 episodes.

It stars Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen who is a student at Liberty High. He develops a crush on Katherine Langford's Hannah Baker. When she passes away, she leaves him a series of tapes wherein she shares thirteen reasons that drove her to make the grave decision to end her life. The show also stars Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, and more.

Based on Jay Asher's novel, 13 Reasons Why stands out because of its relevant narrative that addresses a lot of real-world problems such as abuse, bullying, suicide, school shootings and more. Like Adolescence, this show prompts the audience to ponder on the repercussions of juvenile crime.

Where to watch: 13 Reasons Why is available for streaming on Netflix.

2) Quicksand (2019)

The compelling central character will keep viewers hooked (Image via Netflix)

Like Adolescence, Quicksand is also centered around a devastating school tragedy. Netflix's first Swedish-language series, this show contains six episodes in total. A school shooting takes place at Djursholm senior high school. Hanna Ardéhn's Maja Norberg is arrested in connection to the death of her ex-boyfriend, Sibbe, portrayed by Felix Sandman.

Similar to Owen Cooper's Jamie Miller in Adolescence, Maja's character makes a lasting impression on the audience thanks to Ardéhn's ability to switch between emotions seamlessly. The believable dynamics between Maja and her lawyer also help add to the storytelling. Based on Malin Persson Giolito's novel, this show thrives on realistic story arcs, impactful dialogue and unexpected twists.

Where to watch: Episodes of Quicksand can be streamed on Netflix.

3) When They See Us (2019)

When They See Us is based on a real-life case (Image via Netflix)

Adolescence doesn't only focus on Jamie, but also on how his arrest impacts his family. In a similar fashion, When They See Us, containing four episodes, also seeks to understand the emotions that family members experience when one of their own is accused of a serious crime.

Although Adolescence is inspired by real crimes committed by young offenders, it isn't based on any one case in particular. However, When They See Us is based on the Central Park jogger case that made headlines in 1989. It chronicles how five Black and Latino male suspects were falsely accused of assaulting a white woman and the impact it had on their lives and that of their families.

It stars Jharrel Jerome, Michael K. Williams, Jovan Adepo, Logan Marshall-Green, Asante Blackk, Caleel Harris, and more. By no means is When They See Us an easy watch but it is an important one with poignant messages about the flaws in the justice system and the need for reform.

Where to watch: When They See Us is available on Netflix.

4) Criminal: UK (2019)

Criminal: UK is intense and entertaining (Image via Netflix)

Viewers who binge-watched Adolescence know that interrogation rooms can get quite intense. The same tension and uneasiness can also be felt in Criminal: UK, which is part of Netflix's anthology series Criminal (2019).

Containing two seasons and seven episodes, this show stars Katherine Kelly, Mark Stanley, Lee Ingleby, Shubham Saraf, and Rochenda Sandall, among others. The scenes are primarily shot inside an interrogation room. A specialised interrogative unit of the Metropolitan Police uses different tactics to get their suspects to reveal information that can help them close complex cases.

Like Adolescence, Criminal: UK boasts a well-written screenplay that tackles unpleasant truths and shocking revelations in order to keep viewers guessing till the end. Since the setting is the same for each episode, there was a risk that the monotony would set in after a while but the creators cleverly overcame this by introducing distinctively different cases that are difficult to predict.

Where to watch: Criminal: UK can be viewed on Netflix.

5) Extracurricular (2020)

This South Korean show boasts of many unexpected twists (Image via Netflix)

Adolescence confirms the truth that young people can be hiding terrible secrets that the adults in their lives have no idea about. Extracurricular, containing 10 episodes, also brings to light another side of young students who aren't as innocent and naive as they seem at first glance.

In the lead is Kim Dong-hee who plays Oh Ji-soo, a model student. However, what his teachers don't know is that he is involved in a variety of criminal activities in order to make enough money to afford his tuition. Things get even more complicated when his peers at school discover his secret.

Like Adolescence, Extracurricular doesn't waste any time to get into the crux of the plot and there aren't any unnecessary side-plots that distract the viewer. The well-executed show will particularly appeal to K-drama fans who prefer gritty and raw storytelling over overdramatic plotlines.

Where to watch: Extracurricular is available for streaming on Netflix.

6) One of Us Is Lying (2021)

One of Us Is Lying offers a thrilling narrative with interesting central characters (Image via Peacock)

Adolescence is interesting to watch because the audience is constantly asking themselves whether Jamie is guilty or not. The same uncertainty can be felt by viewers when they tune into One of Us Is Lying, containing two seasons and 16 episodes.

Based on a novel by Karen M. McManus, it is centered around five high school students who are given detention. However, when one of them ends up dead, under mysterious circumstances, the rest of them become prime suspects in the eyes of the investigators. The show stars Mark McKenna, Annalisa Cochrane, Marianly Tejada, Chibuikem Uche, and Cooper van Grootel in the lead.

One of Us Is Lying, like Adolescence, thrives on well-developed young characters who act and sound their age which adds to their relatability. From the character development to the unexpected twists, the well-written narrative cleverly brings all the different elements together to create a thrilling watch that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.

Where to watch: One of Us Is Lying can be streamed on Peacock, Apple TV+ and Netflix.

7) A Nearly Normal Family (2023)

The complex family dynamics adds to the anticipation (Image via Netflix)

Jamie's parents in Adolescence argue that their son cannot commit such a heinous crime but at the same time, the new revelations that come pouring in start to shake their beliefs. The parents of the central character in A Nearly Normal Family are also faced with a similar conundrum.

Alexandra Karlsson Tyrefors stars as Stella Sandell who is very connected to her parents, Ulrika and Adam Sandell, portrayed by Lo Kauppi and Björn Bengtsson. When Stella is arrested on the charge of murdering Christian Fandango Sundgren's Chris, they have to come to terms with the fact that their "perfect family" is nowhere near perfect.

Like Adolescence, the narrative of A Nearly Normal Family is rooted in family dynamics. Based M.T. Edvardsson's novel, the adaptation is worth watching because of its characters who are flawed and intriguing in their own ways. It is also commendable that the time jumps are infused with great care so that instead of disrupting the flow, they add to the overall plot.

Where to watch: A Nearly Normal Family is available for streaming on Netflix.

Viewers who enjoyed watching Adolescence should make a point to check out these titles as they boast equally engaging narratives complemented by impactful performances.

