Alexandra Masangkay recalls her first time meeting The Walking Dead (Exclusive)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon features two a** kicking zombie slayers in Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), but they are joined in Spain by a third. Alexandra Masangkay plays Paz, who fights the dead and living like it's second nature.The talented singer and dancer spoke to Sportskeeda at length about the role. Even though Paz does not back away from the dead in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Masangkay had a different reaction when she encountered walkers/zombies on set:&quot;I was afraid. I was completely afraid. I had to ask my companions to speak. Mario, is that you? Gaitan, is that you? Please speak because I need to feel that you’re human. Cuz, I told you. I’m a scared person. But then I got used to it.&quot;Paz is not a one-dimensional character. Masangkay relishes the fact that there is a more tender side to Paz as well, as seen in her interactions with Elena, her love interest:&quot;That’s like the best present the world can give an actor, or actress, you know. Actually, when I received the first scenes for the audition, one of the auditions was the scene where Paz and Elena meet for the first time. In the second episode.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOf course, living in a post-apocalyptic setting in The Walking Dead universe can certainly be very physically demanding. Masangkay told Sportskeeda:&quot;And the second scene was a scene with Daryl, that we saw in Episode 6. And so, it wasn’t a lot of information but I understood that it was a love story and that I’ll be battling with Daryl in this season. So, I was really, really excited because it has everything that I ever dreamed as an actress.&quot;There is a lot that went into getting into Paz's cowboy boots because of the many action sequences she would be a part of:&quot;And of course, I had to battle. I had to learn how to ride horses. How to use weapons. For me it’s crazy because I never had this kind of character in Spain before. This is like a dream for me.&quot;The Walking Dead made a conscious decision with Paz's characterMasangkay is certainly thankful to the writers for not sexualizing Paz. 'S*xy but not s*xual' is a thin line that The Walking Dead treads with finesse:&quot;What I loved about this is that they didn’t want to sexualize the character. They just wanted to make her tough and strong. And s*xy but without looking for it. You know what I mean?&quot;So, what was the toughest thing about being Paz for Masangkay? Surprisingly, it was her use of the whip in the Daryl Dixon spinoff:&quot;Yeah, I had to train with them. And the whip was the most difficult for me, really. I had a chance in another job to use a whip but I never had to fight with it. And there’s a scene in episode 5, when the Primitivos come to Solaz Del Mar, and there’s a battle inside Antonio’s house.&quot;The final episode of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 airs this Sunday, October 19, on AMC and AMC+.