Barbie Ferreira shuts off the rumors about walking off the Euphoria set

Actress Barbie Ferreira appeared on The Viall Files podcast on March 19, 2025, and discussed the rumors surrounding her departure from Euphoria. She denied ever storming off the set of the HBO show during production. Ferreira also rebuffed the claims that there were creative differences between her and Sam Levinson, the creator of the series.

Euphoria season 3 is set to be released in 2026 and will feature new cast members along with some of the older ones. However, Barbie Ferreira confirmed that she had exited the show after a mutual agreement.

"I never walked off set. There was never anything like that. That was like a whole thing. I absolutely never did that. You could ask the hundreds of people that were there every day," she said on the podcast.

The speculation began after her character, Kat, had a reduced storyline in season 2, leading fans to question whether creative differences played a role in her exit. While Ferreira acknowledged discussions about Kat’s future, stating that the decision for her to leave was not solely hers.

Barbie Ferreira says the decision to leave Euphoria after season 2 was mutual

During her appearance on The Viall Files podcast on Wednesday, Barbie Ferreira spoke about why she decided to leave Euphoria. She explained that after season 2, there was little room for her character to grow within the storyline.

The actress added that following discussions, there was no clear direction for Kat’s future. She said that both she and the production team agreed it was best for her to exit rather than remain on the show without meaningful development.

Ferreira also acknowledged the intense fan discourse that followed her exit, noting how speculation can often be misleading.

"With acting, things happen all the time, and you just have to have thick skin and just make the right decisions for you and your career," she said. "It was hard. I was really young and it was tough, obviously. There was a lot of discourse about it that wasn’t true," she told the podcast host.

According to E! News, the 28-year-old actress originally announced her departure in an Instagram story in August 2022. Despite leaving the show, Barbie Ferreira maintains fond memories of her time on Euphoria and her character’s journey.

Since leaving Euphoria, Ferreira has stayed in touch with her former castmates and continues to support their projects. She mentioned that she recently reconnected with her former co-stars Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, and Sydney Sweeney. They had attended her Broadway play, Cult of Love, to show their support.

Barbie Ferreira also reflected on the loss of her former co-star, Angus Cloud, who passed away in 2023, stating that she had never "been through anything like that." She added that all of the cast members were "really affected by it."

"Angus was the coolest guy, the craziest dude... I think about him a lot. He was incredible. He was a complete sweetheart, a character. It's really tragic," Ferreira stated.

Euphoria season 3 is currently in development and is expected to feature a time jump, taking the main cast out of high school. As of now, HBO has slated the premiere for 2026. The series has faced delays due to production schedules and other commitments, but filming is currently underway.

Series regulars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Jacob Elordi will return to season 3 along with new additions. These include Grammy Award winner Rosalía, NAACP Image Award winner Kadeem Hardison, and former NFL player Marshawn Lynch, as reported by US Weekly.

