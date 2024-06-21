Batman: Caped Crusader - Full list of voice cast in the show

After months of waiting, Amazon Prime Video has finally revealed who will be starring in the upcoming Batman: Caped Crusader. Set to premiere on the streaming service on August 1, 2024, Prime Video released a teaser on June 20, showcasing most of the cast that will be appearing in the series. While they didn't mention who stars as whom in the show, we do know of a few confirmed characters that will be appearing in the series.

Batman/Bruce Wayne in Batman: Caped Crusader will be voiced by Hamish Linklater in the show. Joining him will be Cristina Ricci as Catwoman, Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn, and Diedrich Bader as Harvey Dent. Aside from that, the series will also star Mckenna Grace, John DiMaggio, Minnie Driver, and more in unknown roles.

The series is being produced by J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and Bruce Timm, who was previously behind the hit Batman: The Animated Series as well.

Exploring the confirmed cast and characters for Batman: Caped Crusader

1) Hamish Linklater as Batman

Hamish Linklater will step into the shoes of the Dark Knight for Batman: Caped Crusader. The actor will be following in the footsteps of previous voice actors like Kevin Conroy, Jensen Ackles, Roger Craig Smith, and more. The actor is also best known for starring as Father Paul in Mike Flanagan's hit horror show Mightnight Mass, where he received acclaim for his performance.

A sneak peek of his Batman voice was teased in the trailer released by Prime Video where Linklater was announcing the cast members while in character.

2) Christina Ricci as Catwoman

Catwoman in the upcoming series (Image via Prime Video)

Wednesday Addams from The Adams Family herself, Christina Ricci will be joining Batman: Caped Crusader to voice the role of Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. Ricci is also best known for starring in other TV shows like Yellowjackets and also appeared in the Jenna Ortega show Wednesday on Netflix.

In the comics, Selina Kyle is an anti-hero who is a love interest of Bruce Wayne. She is a cat burglar through and through, and at times, has even fought Batman.

3) Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn

Harley Quinn in the upcoming series (Image via Prime Video)

Actress Jamie Chung will be voicing Harley Quinn in Batman: Caped Crusader. Fans might remember her from Dragonball Evolution where she starred as Chi Chi, and most recently also appeared in Dexter: New Blood.

While Harley Quinn is usually associated with The Joker, the show will be changing her origins to deliver a more intense version of the character.

4) Diedrich Bader as Harvey Dent

After previously tackling Batman in Batman: The Brave and The Bold, Bader will be jumping next into the shoes of one of his greatest villains — Harvey Dent/Two-Face. In the comics, Harvey Dent is a DA in Gotham who has his face disfigured in a mob attack, leading to him becoming the villainous Two-Face.

Supporting cast of Batman: Caped Crusader explored

These are actors who will also be voicing roles in the show, but their characters haven't been revealed yet:

Mckenna Grace

Minnie Driver

John DiMaggio

Eric Morgan Stuart

Michelle C. Bonilla

Krystal Joy Brown

Paul Scheer

Reid Scott

Tom Kenny

Jason Watkins

Gary Anthony Williams

Dan Donohue

David Krumholtz

Haley Joel Osment

Toby Stephens

Currently, not much is known about Batman: Caped Crusader's plot, but the show will premiere on August 1, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video.