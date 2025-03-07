Be@rbrick's new trailer promises a colorful and fun adventure for the kids

The first trailer for Apple TV+'s Be@rbrick was released online today. Promising a fun and colorful adventure for the kids, the trailer gives viewers their best look at what they can expect from the upcoming show. The new offering from the streaming platform follows a group of highschool teenagers trying to embrace their own destiny by starting a secret band.

Amidst all this is lead singer Jasmine Finch, who also aims to inspire others to follow their own dreams. The brand-new trailer for the upcoming animated show can be checked out below:

Produced by Dreamworks Animations, the series will be bringing to life the story of the iconic toy line created by MEDICOM. Besides, the series is also produced by My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic fame Meghan McCarthy, and will feature music from the four-time Grammy Award-winning artist Timbaland.

Be@rbrick will also star the voices of Brianna Bryan as Jasmine, Skyla I’Lece as Holly, Isaiah Crews as Nick, Alison Jaye as Ada, and Noah Bentley as Klaus. The series will consist of 13 episodes, and as of now, it is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ on March 21, 2025.

