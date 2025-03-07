  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Be@rbrick's new trailer promises a colorful and fun adventure for the kids

Be@rbrick's new trailer promises a colorful and fun adventure for the kids

By Rohit Rajput
Modified Mar 07, 2025 11:13 GMT
A still from Be@rbrick (Image via Apple TV+)
A still from Be@rbrick (Image via Apple TV+)

The first trailer for Apple TV+'s Be@rbrick was released online today. Promising a fun and colorful adventure for the kids, the trailer gives viewers their best look at what they can expect from the upcoming show. The new offering from the streaming platform follows a group of highschool teenagers trying to embrace their own destiny by starting a secret band.

Ad

Amidst all this is lead singer Jasmine Finch, who also aims to inspire others to follow their own dreams. The brand-new trailer for the upcoming animated show can be checked out below:

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Produced by Dreamworks Animations, the series will be bringing to life the story of the iconic toy line created by MEDICOM. Besides, the series is also produced by My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic fame Meghan McCarthy, and will feature music from the four-time Grammy Award-winning artist Timbaland.

Be@rbrick will also star the voices of Brianna Bryan as Jasmine, Skyla I’Lece as Holly, Isaiah Crews as Nick, Alison Jaye as Ada, and Noah Bentley as Klaus. The series will consist of 13 episodes, and as of now, it is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ on March 21, 2025.

For further updates on Be@rbrick, stay tuned with us.

Quick Links

Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी