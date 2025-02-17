"Blake seemed caught off guard"— Internet reacts to Ryan Reynold's comment during SNL 50th Anniversary event

The SNL 50th Anniversary took place on February 16, 2025, from Studio 8H at the Rockefeller Center. Boasting many high-profile guests from Hollywood, such as Jack Nicholson, Steven Spielberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Adam Driver, and more, the show was a massive affair. However, the night's biggest moment came from Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, who joked about his lawsuit with Justin Baldoni.

At the SNL 50th Anniversary, Ryan Reynolds raised his hands to ask hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey a question, and when they asked him how he was doing, he replied by saying:

"Great... why? What have you heard?"

The joke itself appeared to be a subtle dig at Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively having a public feud with actor Justin Baldoni, which led to a court case as well. However, when Reynolds said the joke at the SNL 50th Anniversary, Lively looked like she was caught completely off-guard, meaning that she may have not been in on the joke.

This led to many reactions from fans online who started commenting on Lively's reaction to Reynolds' joke at the SNL 50th Anniversary. One fan tweeted:

"Blake seemed caught off guard," said one fan.

Fans continued to joke about Reynold's comment and Lively's apparent reaction to it.

"Credit when due actually amazing comedic timing from Blake purely on the reaction shot here," said another fan.

"People assuming Blake Lively was unaware of the joke, as if her reaction weren’t part of the bit… it’s easier for them to believe a woman is stupid than to admit she’s playing along," said another fan.

"I was always a fan but the way these two have handled being on the receiving end of a world ending and unfair smear campaign with humor and wit has made me a life long stan," opined another fan.

However, there were fans who also felt that Ryan Reynolds' joke at the SNL 50th Anniversary may have been done in poor taste as well, given his wife Blake Lively's situation.

"Not gonna lie but when you have a major scandal on your head is it a a good thing to make this public an appearance as well as a joke?" said another fan.

"Making light of the situation and getting jokes off, considering his wife’s accusations, is baffling," opined another fan.

"I don’t think Blake was in on this joke because she looked flabbergasted," said another fan.

"Something about Blake’s reaction tells me that wasn’t planned," shared another fan.

Ryan Reynolds' joke at the SNL 50th Anniversary event hinted at his lawsuit with Justin Baldoni

In 2024, Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starred together in It Ends With Us, which Baldoni directed as well. However, he was missing from all the promotional materials for the film while the rest of the cast was seen openly promoting the film. After much speculation online, Lively eventually filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department that she was s*xually harassed by Baldoni.

Documents revealed that Lively allegedly faced harassment from Baldoni while working on the film, and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, got involved in the situation as well. This eventually led both Lively and Baldoni filing lawsuits against each other. A trial date has been set for March 2026.

