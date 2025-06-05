"Bro needs to move on"- Fans not impressed with Tom Felton's casting in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Broadway production

Tom Felton is returning to the Harry Potter franchise, but not in a way that most would have expected. Instead, the actor will reprise his role as Draco Malfoy in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which kicks off on November 11, 2025. The production will reportedly have a 19-week run.

Ad

While Tom Felton's return to his iconic role sounds like a celebratory moment for the fans, it seems that most are not impressed by the actor remaining in the same role after all these years. The social media reactions seem to indicate that many did not even understand where Felton is reprising his role, as they confused it with the upcoming HBO Max series.

However, those who did comprehend what was happening were also not very impressed by it. One X user, for instance, said:

Ad

Trending

"Bro needs to move on."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many others said similar things.

"He is the only member of the original Harry Potter cast who hasn’t moved on 😭"- another user added.

"Kind of sad that he doesn’t get any other opportunities to exist outside of this role… even the top 3 kids have been able to shake their HP characters and do other stuff,"- yet another user said.

Ad

"Tom Felton has been playing the role of Draco Malfoy since he was a child!...He needs to move on at some point and get a job!"- yet another user added.

It seems that many of the reactions come from fans who did not explore Tom Felton's career. Felton has appeared in many films and shows since his stint as Draco Malfoy. Moreover, this role would give him his Broadway debut, which is often a big thing for actors.

Ad

"Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honors of my life"- Tom Felton on returning as Draco Malfoy

Expand Tweet

Ad

Unlike what many fans seem to think, Tom Felton has been quite active in the industry and has seen great success in some projects, too. Now 37, the actor is returning to the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, becoming the only member of the cast to reprise his role elsewhere.

Felton said about this in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter:

"Being a part of the Harry Potter films has been one of the greatest honors of my life. Joining this production will be a full-circle moment for me, because when I begin performances in 'Cursed Child' this fall, I’ll also be the exact age Draco is in the play,"

Ad

He also called the experience of putting back Draco Malfoy's shoes as surreal.

For those who will get to see this Broadway production, it will feel like a burst of nostalgia seeing one of the original actors performing in the show.

The production begins on November 11, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More