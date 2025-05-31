Chae Jong-hyeop in talks to star in the upcoming drama 'In Your Radiant Season' alongside Lee Sung-kyung 

On May 30, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Sports Chosun reported that Chae Jong-hyeop is in talks to star in the upcoming drama In Your Radiant Season, alongside Lee Sung-kyung. In response, the actor's agency, NS ENM, confirmed that he has received an offer for the project.

Previously, in September 2024, Lee Sung-kyung was also reported to be in talks for the same show. However, her agency, YG Entertainment, did not give any confirmation at the time.

The script of the forthcoming drama is written by Jo Sung-hee, popular for shows such as 30 But 17, King of High School, and She Was Pretty. Moreover, Park Seon-ho is in-charge of direction. He is known for previous projects, including My Strange Hero, Wok of Love, Suspicious Partner, and more.

Chae Jong-hyeop will reportedly play the character of an animator in the upcoming drama In Your Radiant Season

In Your Radiant Season is also known by different titles—In Your Shining Season, In Your Glorious Season, and In Your Splending Season. The drama follows the story of Sunwoo-chan, who loses his hearing and memory following an unfortunate accident. Subsequently, Song Ha-ran becomes his savior.

If Chae Jong-hyeop accepts the casting offer, he will play the character of an animator. He works at an American animation studio and holds a secret. However, he gets into an accident where he loses his memories and hearing ability.

For the unversed, Chae Jong-hyeop made his official debut with MBC every1 drama titled Webtoon Hero - Tundra Show season 2. After that, he appeared in other web series, including Between Friends, No Bad Days, No Bad Days season 2, Rumor, and others.

Moreover, the actor has studied in foreign countries namely, Thailand and South Africa, before entering the South Korean entertainment industry. Per Sports Chosun, he was diagnosed with epilepsy and was exempted from joining the mandatory military service in South Korea in January 2023.

He went on to captivate the audience with his performance in the sports drama Hot Stove League in 2019, where he played the role of a baseball pitcher, Yoo Min-ho. He then featured in the JTBC drama Sisyphus: The Myth, co-starring Park Shin-hye and Cho Seung-woo. He gained international popularity after featuring in Nevertheless alongside Han So-hee and Song Kang.

In 2024, Chae Jong-hyeop was seen in the romance and school drama Serendipity's Embrace opposite Kim So-hyun. It was adapted from Uyeonilkka, authored by Nam Ji-eun. The series is currently available to stream on Rakuten Viki and TVING.

