Chicago Fire's latest update about the cast may upset Sylvie Brett fans in season 13

Chicago Fire season 13 is seeing a significant change in its star cast as Sylvie Brett has been confirmed to exit the show. Chicago Fire has been a fan-favorite show and it is known for its intense drama, compelling characters, and intricate storylines. As the series heads into its season 13, fans are gearing up for significant changes at Firehouse 51.

One of the most impactful developments is the departure of Sylvie Brett, a beloved character portrayed by Kara Killmer. Brett’s exit follows her marriage to Matt Casey and her move to Portland, Oregon, leaving a significant void in the team.

As per a recent report by Deadline, Jocelyn Hudon, who plays Lyla Novak, will now be a series regular. Initially introduced as a temporary paramedic, Novak's promotion to a permanent position and as Brett's Ambulance 61 replacement marks a new era on the show. However, this may upset fans of Brett, as it confirms her exit.

Sylvie Brett's exit ahead of Chicago Fire season 13

Sylvie Brett’s character's departure from Chicago Fire season 13 was preceded by a very challenging season 12. After marrying Matt Casey, she moves away from her job at Firehouse 51, going up north to Portland City Oregon.

This not only marks the end of an era but also creates another huge challenge for the firehouse that has become more dependent on this critical figure over time. She is best known for her commitment and compassion towards colleagues at work, making her farewell episode an emotional one. Speaking to Variety about her character's "perfect ending," she said:

"She came to Chicago trying to start fresh and then ends up across the aisle from the love of her life, finally getting everything that she always wanted and have this patchwork family together. It’s such a perfect ending for her. I can’t think of anything better."

Sylvie’s exit was not the only big change in season 12 as fans also saw Chief Boden leaving.

Who will replace Sylvie Brett in Chicago Fire season 13?

Jocelyn Hudon as Lyla Novak will take over from Sylvie Brett as the new paramedic at Ambulance 61. She was a floater who worked temporarily at Firehouse 51 last year.

After a series of misadventures, Novak proves herself capable and decides to stay in the house, proving her worthiness. Hudon’s appearance on this show adds depth to its cast and plot.

Another important possible reason for Novak’s induction in Chicago Fire season 13 is her evolving relationship with Jack Damon, Kelly Severide's half-brother in the drama. This adds intrigue and ambiguity about key events in her life, indicating the potential for developments in her private and professional lives.

It is also important to remember that Violet Mikami was promoted to Paramedic-In-charge (PIC) for Ambulance 61 after Brett's exit in the last season. Hence, Lyla Novak will act as her paramedic partner in the new installment.

More details on Chicago Fire season 13

Chicago Fire season 13 starts after Sylvie Brett has already gone off-screen with new characters appearing in the series. The department is faced with many challenges including finding replacements for individuals such as Blake Gallo. Derrick Gibson joins the show to fill the void but soon exits as well. Jack Damon is then introduced, and he brings his own set of complexities to the show due to his relationship with Severide.

The stability provided by Novak's permanent position allows the show to explore her background and build new storylines surrounding her character.

Chicago Fire season 13 is all about change and adaptation and fans are eager to see what it brings to the table.