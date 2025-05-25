Chrissy Teigen reveals her latest cosmetic procedure after after hospital video sparks concern

American model and television personality, Chrissy Teigen, revealed via her Instagram Story on May 23, 2025, that she had undergone a hairline-lowering procedure. The revelation followed an earlier Instagram Live session, where she appeared heavily bandaged while filming herself from a hospital bed.

As per Page Six, Teigen went live on Instagram on Thursday, May 22, 2025. During the Livestream, her face was fully bandaged, and she appeared swollen in the cheeks, with gauze wrapped around her chin, neck, and head. Although fans quickly flooded the comments section of her livestream, expressing concern, Teigen did not address the bandages or explain the situation during the livestream.

However, on May 23, 2025, Teigen posted an Instagram Story to clarify the reason behind her appearance (as per Page Six). On May 25, 2025, the Instagram page The Shade Room reposted a screenshot of Teigen's Story along with a clip from her hospital video.

As per the aforementioned screenshot, Teigen shared a close-up photo of her stitches, explaining that she had undergone a hairline-lowering surgery due to hair thinning in the front of her scalp. She explained that it was an after-effect of childbirth for her.

"Hi, Friends! A lot of you (are) wondering about my hospital pic which is very understandable as I gave no explanation lol. I had a hairline lowering procedure. Lost a lot in the front from babies and it’s just very thin up there. When you see it on a carpet, it’s ALWAYS extensions," Chrissy Teigen wrote

The Cravings cookbook author also promised to “share more later” about her recovery if fans were “interested” because it was “a journey" for her.

What other cosmetic surgeries did Chrissy Teigen have?

Chrissy Teigen (Image via Getty)

Chrissy Teigen, wife of American singer John Legend, has always been candid about her cosmetic procedures. She uses her social media platform to speak openly about her choices and share details about her procedures with her audience.

According to a May 24, 2025, Page Six report, her first cosmetic surgery dates back to 2017, when she revealed undergoing liposuction to remove fat from her armpits.

In March 2020, Teigen shared that she had breast implants placed when she was 20, but after some time, she shared that she had outgrown the decision. That same year, she announced plans for their removal.

"I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort... Don’t worry about me. All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat," she had explained.

By 2021, Teigen had undergone buccal fat removal—a procedure to slim the cheeks. She shared the news in an Instagram video, crediting celebrity facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond.

"I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here. And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results, and I like it," Chrissy Teigen said in the video.

That same year, as per a People Magazine report, Teigen had also received an eyebrow transplant, where hair follicles taken from the back of the head are implanted onto the brow area. She shared a photo of herself post-surgery, tagging Drs. Jason Diamond and Jason Champagne.

"I never wear makeup if I can avoid it so I was so excited for this eyebrow transplant surgery," Chrissy Teigen wrote atop the photo

At the time, Teigen had also shared a post-surgery image of her new brow look, calling the results of her transformation "crazy" in the caption.

At present, Chrissy Teigen has been busy promoting awareness about Type 1 Diabetes, a condition that also affects her son Miles. She is also set to appear as a guest on the second season of Meghan Markle's Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan.

