Ed Westwick, best known as Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl, and his wife, actress Amy Jackson, welcomed their first child, Oscar Alexander Westwick, on March 24, 2025. They announced the news on Instagram, sharing black-and-white photos of their joyful moment with their newborn.

Ed Westwick, who is 37 years old, welcomes his first child while Amy Jackson who turned 33 this year, also has a 5-year-old son named Andreas with her former fiancé George Panayiotou.

Westwick and Jackson married in August 2024 at Castello di Rocca Cilenta, Italy, and announced their pregnancy in November. Their maternity photoshoot featured Jackson in a white dress, with the caption "Mum and Dad."

Westwick and Jackson met at Silverstone Circuit in 2021 and got engaged in Gstaad, Switzerland, in January 2024. Before announcing her pregnancy, Jackson told People in 2023 that she wanted to expand her family.

"I adore how Ed is with my son Andreas, and I can't wait to see him as a father one day too," she said.

Ed Westwick and Gossip Girl fans took over social media with their posts reacting to this news after the announcement. Viewers who used to watch him in the show Gossip Girl often mentioned how he embodied the character Chuck Bass through his suave and brooding performance as the Upper East Sider.

"Chuck Bass became a father," one fan wrote.

Fans react to Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick welcoming first baby with wife Amy Jackson (Image via @edwestwick and @iamamyjackson/Instagram)

"In my head, that’s Henry Bass," another user commented.

"Spotted: Bass Daddy alert. Chuck traded whiskey nights for diaper duty—who knew fatherhood could look this broodingly chic? XOXO, Gossip Girl," another fan shared.

Some fans were pleasantly surprised by the couple's choice of a traditional name for their son. Others expressed their initial expectations.

Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson's relationship timeline

Ed Westwick and Jackson began dating in 2021, and their relationship quickly became serious. After two years together, Westwick proposed in early 2024, sharing the news on Instagram with the caption "Hell YES," while Jackson called him "the jackpot."

Their wedding in August 2024 was a grand affair, attended by family and close friends in the picturesque setting of Italy's Amalfi Coast. The couple frequently shared glimpses of their love story on social media, with Westwick posting on their one-month anniversary,

"@iamamyjackson you made me the happiest guy on the planet. I love you."

Amy Jackson, known for her roles in Supergirl and various Bollywood films, previously shared her excitement about Westwick becoming a father, she told People in 2023.

"It's about building a future together and creating endless memories, knowing that we are a team through it all," she told People in 2023.

Professionally, Ed Westwick continues to engage in the film industry. In 2024, he starred as Ben Jacobs in the British crime thriller DarkGame, directed by Howard J. Ford. The film, which delves into a dark web game show where murders are live-streamed, had a limited theatrical release on February 20, 2024, followed by a digital release on October 21, 2024.

